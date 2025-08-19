Defensive Touchdown Review: One-on-one Matchup Leads to Score
The "Touchdown Review" has a twist. Usually, here on NC State on Sports Illustrated, a touchdown from the Wolfpack's 2024 season is broken down using All-22 film. Same thing today, just analysing how the Wolfpack defense gave up a touchdown against an opponent.
The first touchdown being reviewed is the first touchdown given up to Syracuse in a 24-17 loss. Kyle McCord threw a dime on a 28-yard touchdown pass on third down.
First Touchdown given up against Syracuse
This play is one of the simpler ones we'll break down in this series. The Orange are in a third-and-one situation. They come out in a jumbo package of 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends), I-formation, assume the fullback is a tight end, with one receiver lined up out wide on the wide side of the field.
NC State comes out in a heavy four defensive linemen, three linebackers, heavy set. One corner is on the receiver on the outside, with an inside shade, and the rest of the defensive backs are close to the line of scrimmage, ready to contain the run if it's towards the outside.
Syracuse snaps the ball and hits the Wolfpack with a simple play-action dropback for McCord, with one route from the offense. A go from the single receiver. It's, in hindsight, such a risky call. Still, it worked out for the Orange, as the single corner on the outside was playing an inside shade (lined up on the inside shoulder, ready to deny an inside breaking route).
Syracuse's receiver gives a little stutter step, then breaks to the outside, beats the Wolfpack corner's inside leverage, and runs his go towards the sideline, giving McCord more room to place the ball.
McCord gets drilled while throwing the ball, resulting in the ball being a little underthrown, but the receiver does a great job adjusting to the ball and turns around to make a great catch.
For the Wolfpack, it's hard to combat this; the corner is on a full island with no help. It's hard for any corner not named Patrick Surtain to live on an island like this.
Great execution from the Orange, not so much for the Wolfpack on this play.
