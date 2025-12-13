2027 NC State Commit Speaks on the Program

As the 2026 recruiting cycle continues to wind down, college football programs across the country shift their focus to the 2027 cycle. NC State is targeting several prospects in the class and has already secured two commitments.

One of those commits is a three-star tight end who recently discussed why he ultimately chose the Wolfpack and shared his thoughts on how he sees the program progressing during his time with the team.

Three-Star NC State Tight End Commit Shares Thoughts on the Wolfpack

Back in September, NC State received a commitment from Griffin Cockerham, a three-star tight end from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cockerham is one of two 2027 prospects who have committed to NC State so far, and he recently spoke with Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision to commit to the Wolfpack.

The young tight end explained that growing up in Raleigh, he has been an NC State fan his entire life. He also mentioned that several of his family members played for the Wolfpack, and ultimately, NC State just felt like the right place for him.

“Growing up, I’ve been an NC State fan since I was born,” Cockerham said. “I’ve had a couple of family members play at NC State, and I obviously know the culture and everything else that goes on at NC State, growing up a State fan. So, I knew that that was the place for me.”

As Cockerham notes, he has strong family ties to the program. According to 247Sports, Cockerham’s father, Vance Cockerham, played center for the Wolpack in the 1960s; his uncle, Terry Harvey, played football and baseball for NC State in the 90s; and his cousin, Andrew Harvey, was a quarterback for the team from 2020 to 2021.

Given his family ties to the program, it is understandable that Cockerham chose NC State early in his recruitment. Securing a commitment from the three-star tight end was massive for the Wolpack’s 2027 recruiting class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 635 overall player nationally, the No. 21 tight end, and the No. 26 prospect from North Carolina.

When Simmons asked him where he sees the NC State football program going in the coming years, Cockerham explained that he expects it to trend upward and even mentioned that he’s working hard to get other 2027 recruits to commit to the Wolpack.

“Definitely up. We have a great recruiting class,” Cockerham said. “I know a bunch of the kids, especially in the junior class, trying to get a bunch of other kids on board. But yeah, definitely up.”

In today’s era of college football, commitments never feel secure until a player signs with a team. However, in Cockerham’s case, it seems like he’s already entirely devoted to NC State and is excited to help the program succeed.

