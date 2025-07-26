Wolfpack's Prove-It Year: Bailey, Smothers, Defense
North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren's emphasis on maturity, chemistry, and experience is a testament to the Wolfpack's determination to succeed this upcoming season.
CJ Bailey is entering his second year at North Carolina State as the starting quarterback, and Hollywood Smothers is set for a groundbreaking season. The Wolfpack is ready to prove itself for a successful season in North Carolina.
CJ Bailey, North Carolina State's sophomore starting quarterback, had the second most passing yards and passing touchdowns by a freshman in state history last year, following Phillip Rivers. Coming out of his rookie season, Bailey has gained experience, but this season for him will be a prove-it season.
Doeren was asked by ESPN 99.9 The Fan what he is expecting from Bailey and the improvements he wants to see from him this year. Doeren expressed the importance of the experience that Baiely has gained over the year, as well as the significance of learning from his past mistakes, which has fundamentally helped him and the team as a whole.
Doeren emphasized the importance of creating chemistry within the team and fostering a strong relationship between the quarterback and the rest of the team, as well as the offensive line, which is something Bailey has been focusing on during training camp. Bailey is working to establish a better relationship and get to know his head coach and offensive coordinator. Bailey is exhibiting maturity, which is crucial for his position and for his development this season.
Smothers has been a focal point for the Wolfpack last season, and North Carolina State is expecting to see big things from him this upcoming season. Smothers is playing at a high level. He is also said by coaches to be the team's energizer. Smothers is eager to go to practice and the weight rooms, which translates to the field. Smothers can score from anywhere on the field and is fast, according to Doeren.
Doeren shared with Tim Donnelly at the ACC kick-off that it is essential to fill the spots of inevitable player losses. This year, they selected players not based on necessity, which is something he wants to learn from. Being active in the recruitment process remains essential to Coach Doeren, as it keeps the Wolfpack competitive.
The most competitive spots to fill, according to head coach Dave Doeren, are on the defense. Training camp will be the ultimate test for defensive players to prove their spots for starting positions in August. There are only a handful of defense starters, so there are spots available for defensive players to demonstrate their talent on the field.
With crucial development on both sides of the ball, this season for North Carolina State is all about building on past lessons and embracing the fact that it's a year that Bailey needs to establish himself; it could determine his legacy as the Wolfpack's offensive leader.
Training camp serves as the trial run for the defense as it fights for starting positions. Ultimately, this season is about building a cohesive team that can lead NC State to victory.