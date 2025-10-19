NC State Transfer Exceeding All Expectations At New Home
While the Wolfpack are enjoying their Bye, former NC State running back Kendrick Raphael was putting on a show. The 5'11'' 200-pound back turned heads with his performance against North Carolina, guiding California to a 21-18 win.
Raphael, who played for NC State in 2023 and 2024, transferred after his sophomore season. The Naples, FL, native set his sights on a fellow ACC school, the Golden Bears in California.
Sadly for HC Dave Doeren, NC State doesn't have a chance to play California this season. Depending on whether Raphael stays for his senior season, there could be a chance these two teams meet in his senior campaign.
Regardless, NC State's run game has been fine without Raphael, but they would've loved to keep him to add to their depth. Sophomore RB Hollywood Smothers, who came to the team last season, has already surpassed his career high in carries and yards. He's one touchdown shy of what he had last season, but his 112 attempts for 739 yards are stellar.
Raphael sits at 115 carries for 495 yards. Both backs have five touchdowns, but Smothers' 6.6 yards per carry trumps Raphael's 4.3. At the end of the day, Raphael did what was best for him as he's put up career highs across the board.
Kendrick Raphael On His Performance vs. UNC
Last year with NC State, Raphael never had more than 10 carries per game. His lack of production came after he had a pair of games with 15 and 16 carries in his freshman season. It's hard to say Raphael regressed, as he had more carries, yards, and touchdowns in '24 compared to '23, but his career numbers at California tell the full story.
"There’s always room for improvement," Raphael said. "Just trusting all the guys and giving me a chance…it’s growing on me a little bit [getting 22 carries], whatever it takes to win.”
So far this year, Raphael has games with 17, 25, 18, and 22 carries. The Golden Bears are relying on him far more than NC State ever had, which is exactly the opportunity Raphael was looking for. He's averaged 3.7 or more yards per carry in those four games.
In fact, all five of his touchdowns have come in those four games. When California feeds him the ball, he delivers. Raphael has a pair of 100+ yard games this season, both of which came when he received 17+ attempts. NC State's Smothers only has one game with fewer than 10 attempts, as he's established himself as the clear RB1.
