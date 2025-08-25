In-Depth Review: Teague Andersen
NC State lost starting left tackle Anthony Belton to the NFL this offseason. To fill his void, starting Wolfpack right tackle Jacarrius Peak will move over to the left side. To fill Peak's void, NC State searched the portal for a new starter.
They came out with Utah State's Teague Andersen, who has primarily played right for the Aggies the past two seasons. In 2024, Anderson played 788 snaps and allowed only 10 pressures and two sacks. He took his talents to a Power Four team and chose the Wolfpack.
Adjusting to the competition may take some time, but Andersen showcased his talents in his film. He comes in at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, and has the body type to compete in the ACC.
Scouting Report
The first thing that stood out when watching Andersen is his movement on pulls and in the open field. His lateral movement is excellent, and he knows how to run out in space. Hitting his target is another story. He struggles to slow down while in the open field to make contact with the defender he's aiming for. Quite a few times, he misses or makes contact, and his leverage is so off that they shed off his block easily.
His pass set isn't the most natural. He'll often try to shoot out, making contact with the defender, rather than just being patient and taking a normal set, waiting for them to come to him. His aggressiveness leads him to get beaten outside a couple of times, and exposing his chest leaves him vulnerable to a bull rush.
Along with his set, when he does make efficient contact, his base and feet are all over the place. In some pass sets, he doesn't move his feet; in others, his base closes up, leading the rushers to have all control. In others, he sometimes gets his feet crossed, leading him to get beaten.
Andersen cannot consistently recognize stunts. A couple of instances where he fully chases the defensive end, rather than passing him off to his guard or whoever is responsible for picking him up.
He doesn't have the most natural bend to withstand power either, but it did showcase itself against some smaller, not as powerful rushers.
His pad level wasn't where it needed to be on some reps. There are some instances where he's standing straight up and still trying to drive his feet; he is 6-foot-5, so it's not the easiest thing in the world, but he needs a little more sound.
Overall, Andersen has seen a lot of action in the Mountain West. He knows how to move in space and play tackle at the college football level. His techniques will be tested in the Power Four with the defensive lines the Wolfpack are set to face this fall. His technique deficiencies will be exposed if he doesn't clean his hands and feet. Still, he provides a veteran presence in the room and has showcased much potential. It's just time to put it all together.
Film Examples
Here is an example of it all working together. This rep shows quick and violent hands against this defensive end. He takes a set once the ball is snapped, and the defensive end flashes his hands. Andersen knocks them down and quickly resets his hands to make contact with the defender's chest. His feet consistently move in this rep, and his base is wide.
Andersen makes contact first and initially moves his feet well. But once the defensive end fully extends his arms into Andersen's chest, he lacks the bend and power to withstand it. As the defensive end drives his feet, Andersen's feet start to close up, losing that base, causing him to get pushed back into the pocket.
Wanted to showcase his fluidness as a puller. Here he's doing a simple pull around the guard into the A gap, but look how fluid his footwork is to pull this off and to get into the hole fast. Keeps his head up the entire time and makes contact with the linebacker. Really stood out while watching him.
