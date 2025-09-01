Ex-Wolfpack Receiver Shows Big-Play Ability
With NC State playing its season opener on Thursday night, it allowed Wolfpack fans to sit back on the couch and enjoy the opening weekend slate of college football. Exciting games like No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson battling it out.
One of those less anticipated games on Sunday was No. 19 Texas A&M and UTSA. If any NC State fans were watching, it’d be the meme right out of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the television screen when former Wolfpack receiver KC Concepcion ran back a punt-return for an 80-yard touchdown. He also returned a second one for 14 yards.
Concepcion finished the night with three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. 44 of his yards came after the catch. It was an impressive showing for the Aggies' new receiving corps as a whole. Mississippi State transfer Mario Craver also had a strong night with a game-high 122 receiving yards.
“I got them the ball probably five yards off the line of scrimmage, and they turned them into 30, 40-yard plays,” Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed said. “That is what they can do. When they get the ball, they are slippery, and people have to make open field tackles.”
Concepcion left the Wolfpack for the Aggies in December of last year. He led NC State in targets and receptions, showcasing his ability to catch short passes, turning them upfield. His yard per route run in 2024 was 1.29; his first game as an Aggie, it was 3.04, still very short, quick routes.
It’s only a small size, but the big-play ability is evident. Concepcion took a short crossing route to the house for a 31-yard touchdown. He made defenders miss in the process, but showed Aggie fans what he could do in game one.
The receiving core for Texas A&M was a clear need going into the offseason. They came out with two solidified playmakers who proved their worth in week one.
“We feel like that group is in a better position than they were when we got here day one, for sure,” Aggie head coach Mike Elko said. “I think we have made some of the strides that we want to make. I am not going to sit here and say that we have arrived or anything like that. We still have a lot of weeks in front of us and a lot of work to do.”
There certainly is a lot of work ahead. Even with the impressive performance, it was against UTSA. There is tougher competition on the Texas A&M schedule with the first test being No. 6 Notre Dame on Sept. 13th.
