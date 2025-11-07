NC State Makes Strong Impression on Purdue TE Recruit
Purdue tight end commit Dream Rashad left Raleigh impressed after watching NC State upset No. 8 Georgia Tech 48-36 on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 senior is now considering an official visit to the Wolfpack.
What did Dream Rashad see during his NC State visit?
According to an interview with On3, Rashad attended the November 1 game at Carter-Finley Stadium and came away with strong feelings about the program's atmosphere and culture.
"I just enjoyed the overall environment of NC State," Rashad told On3. "It is kind of like one of those colleges where it feels smaller and at home. Everyone is kind of connected in that kind of environment and feel."
The Georgia prospect had a front-row view of the field-storming celebration that followed the upset victory. He plays high school football alongside NC State running back commit Dylan McCoy, giving him an inside connection to the program.
NC State tight ends coach Gavin Locklear offered Rashad on October 6. The Wolfpack also offered his younger brother, sophomore wide receiver Seven Rashad, on October 18.
"After the game, we were able to talk to Coach Locklear and hang out with everybody," Rashad said. "They were in great spirits with the upset win. The overall vibe of the locker room was great. Coach Locklear was able to introduce me around to the current tight ends that had played in the game."
Why is NC State's offense appealing to Dream Rashad?
The way NC State deploys tight ends caught Rashad's attention during the game. With starter Justin Joly sidelined, senior tight ends Dante Daniels and Cody Hardy contributed in the passing attack.
"I think the offense is very explosive," Rashad told. "I saw the way they were able to use their tight ends. It is one of the top passing offenses for tight ends in the country as of this year and recent years."
He emphasized that NC State doesn't limit tight ends to blocking duties, which matters for his development as a pass-catcher.
Rashad committed to Purdue and first-year coach Barry Odom in June. He's a legacy recruit for the Boilermakers and plans to major in aerospace engineering. He holds offers from several Power Four programs, including NC State, UCF, Indiana and North Carolina.
The three-star prospect has posted 13 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns this season for 10-0 Buford High. He also plans to play basketball for Buford this winter and spring.
Rashad said that his NC State trip focused primarily on football but that he'd explore academics more closely during a potential official visit later this month.
The drive from Georgia took five to six hours, making NC State an accessible option compared to Purdue. His parents and younger siblings joined him for the unofficial visit.
