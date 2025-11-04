Numerous Top Recruits Attended NC State’s Upset Over Georgia Tech
With all eyes on the Wolfpack, NC State delivered. In total, just over 20 recruits were in attendance for their 48-36 win over Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets showed up on offense, but their defense cost them a shot at the College Football Playoffs.
Head coach Dave Doeren knew that this was exactly the type of win NC State needed. After losing to No. 16 Notre Dame a few weeks prior, the Wolfpack now has all the momentum in the world as they head to Miami to take on the No. 18-ranked Hurricanes.
Keep An Eye On These Four-Star Players
Of the recruits in attendance, a few them were four-star players. Linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield and wide receiver Anthony Roberts both had a chance to see one of the best atmospheres in recent memory. The Wolfpack fans showed up, and that's exactly the type of environment that Doeren needed to land recruits.
While neither Mayfield nor Roberts will graduate until 2027, they're still key recruits to keep an eye on. Mayfield is the No. 56-ranked player in the Class of 2027, one of the top players that Doeren's squad is going after.
As for Roberts, he's ranked No. 295. Wide receiver is a premium position, so the Wolfpack knows they'll do whatever they can to start to build that portion of their roster. With the offense on full display against a Top 10 team, one can only imagine what's going through the mind of Roberts. Sadly for him, he likely won't have a chance to play with QB CJ Bailey.
A Trio Of Players To Flip
In the modern era of college football, no recruit is off limits. Even though players pledged their commitment to a certain school, that doesn't mean they can't look elsewhere. When the lights shined the brightest at Carter-Finley Stadium, Doeren pulled out all the stops to try and flip a few three-star athletes.
The first is defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah, who committed to Penn State on April 22. He's the No. 2 player in Delaware and is a Top 60 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026.
Next is EDGE rusher Jordan Woods, who's been committed to Jacksonville State since June 28. The Pell City, AL, native is a Top 200 defensive player in the Class of '26. He may not be the highest-ranked player in the class, but he would be a key depth piece for Doeren's squad.
Tight end Dream Rashad pledged his commitment to Purdue on June 22. He's a Top 65 tight end in the Class of '26 and is someone whom the Wolfpack just missed out on a few months ago.
