Analyzing the PFF Grades from Wake Forest Win
It’s another loaded college football Saturday littered with top-10 matchups across the country. Before you watch or indulge in those games, it’s never too late to reminisce about the win the Wolfpack achieved on Thursday night.
NC State beat Wake Forest 34-24 in a comeback win, and now it’s time to dive into the statistics of the game. Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded the Wolfpack in week three.
Offense
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey’s passing grade on PFF has increased every game this season. It reached its peak in Thursday's game with an 87.2 grade.
Bailey had no turnover-worthy plays and one big-time throw on the night. He’s managed the games well, but has taken over when needed to. The aspect of his game where he looks his best is the intermediate part of the field. Bailey has remained calm while rolling out of the pocket, and most importantly, has kept his eyes downfield.
Because of it, on medium passes against Wake Forest (10-19 yards), he went 9-for-12, 127 yards and one touchdown. It was his highest graded passing depth of the night with a 90.7.
Receiving-wise, redshirt sophomore Noah Rogers led the way in yards with 52, but senior tight end Justin Joly led in touchdown receptions with two. Joly also led the Wolfpack in receiving grade with a 74.2
Rogers led the team in yards per route run with 3.06 and sophomore receiver Terrell Anderson led with yards after catch with 28.
Redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers' elusive playstyle was on full display for everyone tuning in on ESPN. It’s his third straight game forcing at least five missed tackles. He ran for 84 yards after contact as well. Smothers finished the night with 164 yards overall and 6.8 yards per attempt. Another dominant night for one of NC State’s best.
Redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott ran hard in the win. He forced five missed tackles in his seven attempts, with 21 of his 23 yards coming after contact.
The offensive line opened up those holes for Smothers and Scott, but didn't ask them about protecting Bailey. The unit as a whole has 13 total pressures for the night; the most it’s given up for the entire season.
Redshirt sophomore Kamen Smith and redshirt junior Jacarrius Peak tied for the most pressures given up with three. It’s the first pressure Peak has given up so far in the 2025 season. Junior tackle Teague Andersen led the offensive linemen in pass blocking grade with 77.7
In terms of run blocking, Andersen led the way with a 79.3 grade, but his next closest lineman was Smith with a 61.9. While Smothers had holes to run through, a lot of his work was done down the field, making guys miss. Graduate guard Anthony Carter Jr. had the lowest of the group with a 49.
Defense
The run defense of the Wolfpack only allowed 59 total yards from the Wake Forest offense. In terms of defensive stops (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense), redshirt senior linebacker Caden Fordham led the way with four. The team as a whole had 10 stops, the lowest of the season.
In terms of pass rush, it was the worst stats-wise for the Wolfpack. The team only totaled eight pressures for the night, but facing a mobile quarterback, Robby Ashford, it makes sense. Ashford ran around all night, making it hard to pressure him in the pocket.
Graduate linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. led the team in pressures with three and in win percentage with 23.5. Graduate defensive end Travali Price had the only sack on the night for NC State.
After the deep shot to receiver Chris Barnes, the Demon Deacons' passing attack was held at bay for the night. Redshirt senior linebacker Sean Brown and Fordham led the team in targets with 10 and six, respectively. In terms of the secondary, redshirt freshman Brody Barnhardt was targeted the most with five and gave up 79 yards on the night, most of those yards on the big Barnes catch in the first half.
Redshirt freshman Ronnie Royal III led the team in coverage grade with an 80.
