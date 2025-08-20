Where NC State Sits in Ranking by The Athletic
The athletic ranked every college football team for the 2025 season, 136. Senior Writer Chris Vannini was tasked with the job, and it's not easy. Here's where he had the Wolfpack.
No. 52
NC State misses out on the top-50, but is ahead of other ACC teams like Syracuse, Boston College and Virginia. Here's what Vannini had to say about the Wolfpack in 2025.
"Quarterback CJ Bailey is a good foundational piece and has some weapons around him. This program is consistently in bowl games and should make another this year."
The consensus around the media is that CJ Bailey is leading this team to another bowl game appearance. A lot is riding on his shoulders to take the next step, but even if he doesn't, the Wolfpack has reliable weapons around him to make it happen.
Tight end Justin Joly will be a perfect security blanket for Bailey. The two already showcased a reliable connection in 2024, and hope to make even bigger strides in 2025.
Joly is also getting preseason recognition; he was named to preseason watch lists for the Bilenifkoff and John Mackey awards. Biletnikoff goes to the best pass catcher in college football, and John Mackey to the tight end. Both impressive lists to get on.
Outside of Joly, there's another prominent playmaker on the Wolfpack offense. Hollywood Smothers is ready to take the reins on the backfield and prove he can be the lead back in this offense. Last year, he was a backup to Jordan Waters, but now the spotlight is on him.
With a name like Hollywood, it shouldn't be surprising. He was second among ACC running backs in yards per attempt with 89 attempts this season. He did not get as much volume as others, but he always found space when he touched the ball.
NC State opponents
North Carolina is ranked at No. 50, beating out NC State on this list.
Vannini: "No one's quite sure what to expect from Bill Belichick's team, especially with so much roster turnover, but South Alabama QB transfer Gio Lopez is talented."
No one quite knows what to expect from the Tar Heels, but for certain, by the time the Wolfpack matches up with them, the defense will have settled into the schemes Belichick is presenting to them.
No surprise here, but the highest-ranked opponent for the Wolfpack is Notre Dame at No. 6. The team still doesn't have a starting quarterback, which could be concerning, but running back Jeremiyah Love and the offensive line still will make the Irish a top team in college football.
