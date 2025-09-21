Wolfpack Report Card: Grading NC State’s Loss to Duke
North Carolina State football dropped its first game of the college football season to Duke, 45-33. The Wolfpack couldn’t recover after the momentum swung following quarterback CJ Bailey’s second interception of the game.
Some position groups performed better than others, so let's take a second to grade each after the loss in Durham.
Position grades
Quarterback - C+
Bailey entered the game with only one interception on the season. He threw three against the Blue Devils. The young signal caller finished his night going 29-for-39 for 364 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.
It’s hard to give him above a C, with the three picks, but Bailey still had a lot of positives within the game. He helped lead a 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter and kept his poise throughout the night.
Running Back - A
Hollywood went, well, Hollywood again. Hollywood Smothers put on another clinic for fans in Durham, rushing for over 120 yards on 17 carries with one score. Backup running back Jayden Scott had his highest yardage game of the season with 35.
Pass Catchers - A-
Terrell Anderson leads the group with his impressive 166-yard performance against Duke. The Blue Devils secondary didn’t have an answer for him, as when Bailey needed a play, he likely was going to look Anderson’s way. Anderson started the game off with a bang, taking a screen pass 75 yards to the house on the Wolfpack’s first offensive drive.
Outside of Anderson, the rest of the group had a decent day. Tight end Justin Joly finished with 63 yards on five catches.
Offensive Line - B
It was an average day for the offensive line as a unit. The team was able to limit Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams. But struggled against Aaron Hall, allowing him to get five pressures and a sack. Bailey was sacked three times in the loss, but the unit performed well in the run game to open up lanes for Smothers.
Defensive Line - C
The front four for the Wolfpack weren't able to get much pressure on Duke quarterback Darian Mensah for the majority of the game. When the Wolfpack did get pressure, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot had to dial up pressure to get home. Duke was able to rush the ball effectively when they needed to, for 149 rushing yards on the night.
NC State was without top pass rusher, defensive end Sabastian Harsh, for the first half due to a targeting call from the Wake Forest game in week three.
Linebackers - C+
It was a rough outing for the entirety of the NC State defense, and it seemed like when the Wolfpack needed a stop, no one stepped up. Linebacker Caden Fordham led the team with 11 total tackles for the night, but when it came to short-yardage situations against Anderson Castle, Castle usually won.
Secondary - C -
Mensah finished the game going 19-for-28 for 269 yards and three touchdowns. His performance proved why Duke gave him a hefty NIL deal to get him in Durham. It was a combination of no pressure mixed with poor coverage from the Wolfpack, leading to the impressive performance from Mensah.
