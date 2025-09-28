NC State Turns Page, Set to Face FCS Team Next
While the loss to Virginia Tech may still be fresh in NC State football fans' minds, it’s time to start turning the page and getting ready for who the Wolfpack will have to line up against next. NC State will take on an FCS team in the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) next week in Raleigh.
Campbell’s last opponent was Western Carolina, and the Fighting Camels lost 42-35 after giving up 427 yards to Catamounts quarterback Taron Dickens.
It’s hard to predict what an FCS team will bring fully, but if there’s any way to compare them to NC State, the only Division I program Campbell has faced this season was East Carolina in week two, losing 56-3 against the Pirates. NC State beat East Carolina 24-17 in week one.
Another way to try to figure out the talent level of this Campbell squad is to see how they match up with other FCS opponents. They most recently lost to Western Carolina, who also played Wake Forest this season. The Cantamounts lost to the Demon Deacons 42-10 in week two of the season.
In terms of statistical leaders, quarterback Kamden Sixkiller is the signal caller for the offense. In five games, he’s 116-for-194 for eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Running back JJ Cowans leads the team in rushing with 163 yards on 39 carries. Wide Receiver Randall King leads in receiving by a wide margin with 28 receptions for 333 yards. The next closest receiver in terms of yardage is Parker Jones with 97.
Defensively, only one player on the team has recorded a sack according to ESPN, and it's linebacker DaVonyae Pettis, who has two on the season.
The only win Campbell got this season was against Bryant on Sept. 20, winning 50-48 in double overtime. Sixkiller threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns.
NC State can’t undo what’s already been done. The disappointing loss at home to Virginia Tech happened, and it’s time to move on. It’s something head coach Dave Doerne has done time and time again in his tenure at NC State.
- “We have an opportunity to stand up and fight, and that’s what this program has always done,” Doeren said. “That’s what we’ll do – put our best foot forward. My job is to help them get back, and I’ll do my best to do that. We care a lot about these young men, and they care a lot about this program. We're not going to sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. Tomorrow, we’re gonna get back to work.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.