Key NC State Wolfpack Statistics From Week 1
NC State opened up its season with a 24-17 win over East Carolina. The team had a lot of standout performances from different players on Thursday night, and Pro Football Focus helps highlight those players' performances that may not have lit up the box score.
Five players on NC State were named to PFF’s ACC team of the week: graduate offensive guard Anthony Carter Jr., senior cornerback Devon Marshall, redshirt senior linebacker Sean Brown and graduate edges Sabastian Harsh and Cian Slone.
Defense Breakdown
Brown and Slone tied for the team’s lead in defensive stops with four apiece (PFF’s definition for a stop is tackles that constitute a ‘failure’ for the offense). The team as a whole was flying across the field, totaling 19 defensive stops as a unit. The Pirates felt the cohesiveness of the unit, only rushing for 30 total yards.
In terms of pass rush, Slone and Harsh dominated. They each totaled above three pressures on the night, but Harsh was on a different level. He finished with six total pressures, one sack, one quarterback hit and four hurries. He had a win rate of 21.6 percent, and on true pass sets, he had a win percentage of 41.7.
Harsh tied for first in the ACC with Cal EDGE Ryan McCulloch and Florida State’s Daniel Lyons and James Williams for total pressures with six. He even had a better win percentage on true pass sets than the likely first-round pick in Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr.
Coverage-wise, Marshall had an efficient night. A good rule of thumb for cornerbacks is only letting up 40 receiving yards or less, and Marshall only let up 16 yards in six targets. He led the team in pass breakups with two and had a forced incompletion per target percentage of 33 percent. The senior is starting off his 2025 campaign efficiently and already looks more comfortable than he did in 2024.
Redshirt junior corner Jackson Vick had a productive night as well. He primarily plays in the slot and allowed five receptions for only 12 yards. Meaning most of his six targets were on short routes or screen passes. He didn’t get tested down the field at all, only having an average depth of target of 1.8 yards.
A corner who did end up struggling was senior temple transfer Jamel Johnson. He was targeted eight times and allowed six receptions for 71 yards. He got beat down the sideline by a double move in the game, but he didn’t let it faze him. He was the player who blew up the East Carolina screen on fourth-and-1, winning the game for the Wolfpack.
Offense Breakdown
It’s hard not to talk about sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey’s performance when looking at the PFF Stats. Last season in 2024, Bailey only totaled 14 big-time throws as a starter (BTT - a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window).
On throws 20+ yards down the field on Thursday night, Bailey went 4-for-7, 171 yards and one touchdown. Three of those throws were graded as a big-time throw. He did end up struggling on intermediate throws (10-19 yards), going 3-for-8 and only 37 yards with an interception.
Bailey led all quarterbacks in the ACC for week one in yardage for deep throws down the field with his 171.
Receiving-wise, freshman Teddy Hoffmann led the way on yards per route run with 8.45, meaning most of his production didn’t come off quick screens or short routes. He was able to do his damage down the field and showcased his big-play ability. Senior receiver Wesley Grimes was right behind Hoffmann in the stats with 5.26 yards per route run.
The two were the only receivers on the Wolfpack to average more than five yards on the routes they ran. The next closest was redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers, surprisingly. The big surprise is senior tight end Justin Joly, who only averaged 1.04 yards per route, something to monitor from week to week.
In terms of running the ball, Smothers led the team in forced missed tackles with seven and had 88 yards after contact. The team seems to have switched from a primarily zone running scheme to a gap running scheme. 12 of Smothers' carries were on a gap scheme compared to only nine carries coming on a zone scheme.
In 2024, only 16 of Smothers' 89 attempts were recorded as a gap scheme.
Smothers is third in the ACC for forced missed tackles only behind Ty Clark III of Wake Forest and Micah Ford of Stanford.
The offensive line as a whole gave up only four pressures on the night. One on redshirt junior tackle Teague Andersen and three on redshirt sophomore guard Kamen Smith.
