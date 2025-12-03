Grading NC State's Defensive Performance Against North Carolina

RALEIGH — NC State did not hold an opponent under 20 points in September, October and nearly all of November. However, the Wolfpack defense flipped the script in the final two weeks of the season, holding Florida State to just 11 points and North Carolina to 19 in the final pair of victories.

The performance against the Tar Heels was particularly impressive, as the group ramped up its pressure against the quarterback. The Wolfpack sacked Carolina signal callers a season-high four times in the 42-19 win. Defensive coordinator DJ Eliot worked his make-shift, heavily injured group into a high-powered defense in the final game.

Pro Football Focus grades each member of the team's performance during the game. The model takes into account every play in the game and adds it all up to create the player's total grade. Any grade from the 70s to 80s is considered a good performance. The 60s are average. Below 60 would be poor, and above 80 would be elite.

How did PFF view the performance of the Wolfpack defense in the win over UNC?

The defensive line

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Senior defensive tackle Chazz Wallace - 78.0

Senior defensive tackle Travali Price - 71.2

Senior defensive end Sabastian Harsh - 68.5

Senior defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland - 65.8

Junior defensive end Joseph Adedire - 65.6

Sophomore defensive tackle Isaiah Shirley - 61.6

Redshirt freshman defensive end Chase Bond - 51.8

NC State's front line dominated the Tar Heel offensive line throughout most of the game. Wallace saved his best for his limited work in the final game of the season, coming in with a team-high 73.8 pass rush score. He finished with five total pressures against the Tar Heels.

Price and Cleveland both locked down the interior with success, with both earning a sack according to PFF. The latter finished with a 69.2 run defense score, among the top notches for the entire defense.

The linebackers

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Senior middle linebacker Caden Fordham - 76.7

Senior JACK linebacker Tra Thomas - 73.6

Freshman outside linebacker Ke'Von Carter - 68.2

Junior middle linebacker AJ Richardson - 56.8

Senior JACK linebacker Cian Slone - 50.7

Senior middle linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. - 38.0

Fordham finished his Wolfpack regular-season career with a bang. He finished with 12 total tackles, including five solo takedowns. It was Fordham's fourth-straight game with double-digit tackles, and fifth out of the last six.

Thomas provided some of his best work of the season as Slone struggled in the JACK spot in the eyes of PFF. Thomas forced a fumble in the victory. Carter got some more significant work in an outside linebacker role and finished the game with a tackle.

The secondary

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack fans celebrate with the team after the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Senior cornerback Devon Marshall - 73.2

Redshirt freshman safety Ronnie Royal III - 69.8

Sophomore cornerback Brian Nelson II - 69.2

Senior safety JJ Johnson - 66.8

Redshirt freshman safety Asaad Brown Jr. - 65.0

Freshman safety Tristan Teasdell - 64.3

Junior nickel Jackson Vick - 58.5

Redshirt freshman safety Jivan Baly - 56.0

Freshman cornerback Caden Gordon - 44.6

While Marshall didn't come up with two interceptions like he did against Florida State, the veteran corner continued to be one of the steadiest defenders on the Wolfpack. UNC largely avoided him, instead picking on players like Vick and Brown Jr. The Tar Heels had very little success in the passing game until the very end of the game, with the score already very lopsided.

