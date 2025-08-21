NC State’s Tackling Machine Earns National Comeback Recognition
Battling back from injury takes relentless effort. The physical therapy, strength training and mental hurdles coming with the process are grueling. Any player returning from one, especially a season-ending injury, is more likely to win an award for their effort. The comeback isn't easy.
The NC State defense lost one of its motors in the middle of the 2024 season. Caden Fordham suffered an ACL injury in practice before the Syracuse game. One moment, Fordham is participating in a drill, and then he's in recovery for the next nine months.
Now he enters 2025 healthy and ready to compete again. His determination to return was evident, earning him a spot on the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year list.
75 college football players make up the list, representing 51 different schools for the award. All battling back up a mountain to get back on the field; all should be celebrated for getting back on the field, but only one can get hardware for it.
Fordham was in stride a season ago for the Wolfpack; he was the team's leading tackler before he got injured. He ended 2024 with 48 total tackles and one sack. In his overall career with the Wolfpack, he's played in 35 games and totaled 110 tackles with two coming for a loss.
The recovery time was nine months, and he focused on regaining range of motion and strength. The toughest challenge in the process is getting the body back to where it was before. It can be long and tedious, but Fordham's motivation to get back on the field was strong.
It all paid off, and he'll be ready to go against ECU in week one.
The Wolfpack gets a tackling machine back, and the defense gets one of its leaders back. Co-defensive captain Sean Brown succeeded when Fordham went down; the two cannot be alphas among the Pack's defense this season - leading and hunting the ball carriers down by example.
"He always had that leadership in him, "Brown said. "It's just that he and I waited our turn because we had a bunch of guys in front of us who were like real leaders that we got to learn from, and once those guys went away and left for the league, it was our turn to step up. It's always been there."
The award will be voted on after the college football season concludes.
