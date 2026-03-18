The Impact of Teddy Hoffmann's Suspension For NC State

RALEIGH — NC State football received some unfortunate news as the team separated for spring break after some hard-fought spring practices over the last three weeks. Sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and immediately received a suspension from the NCAA, which will force him to miss the entirety of the 2026 season for the Pack.

It was a shocking development for those familiar with the Wolfpack football program, as Hoffmann quietly put together a solid freshman season under coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. His chemistry with rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey impressed many, but now NC State will need to learn what life without Hoffmann will look like during spring camp.

Handling Hoffmann's absence in 2026

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates defensive back Rasheed Reason (17) attempts to tackle North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann (12) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

News of Hoffmann's suspension came out Monday, not long after the sophomore posted on Instagram with a caption that included "#free12" at the end. There was obvious disappointment for the coaching staff, as losing such a critical returning piece will certainly impact the offense negatively after an offseason loaded with positive momentum and good vibes.

“Teddy made a mistake that he’s taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches,” Doeren said. "It’s an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it’s permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience.”

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Hoffmann, a native of the Miami metropolitan area like several other members of the NC State roster, performed admirably in his first year. The shifty wideout racked up 25 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, playing in all 13 games for the team. He also threw a touchdown pass during a loss to Pittsburgh.

Luckily for the Wolfpack, a major position of focus during the transfer portal process was wide receiver. NC State added five new wideouts from the portal, two of them coming from the Miami Hurricanes. That strategy largely benefited Bailey, who needed some help in the pass-catching department with so much production on the way out the door via the portal and graduation.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Hoffmann's suspension, the Wolfpack's leading returning receiver became junior Keenan Jackson , who racked up 28 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns in his second year with the program. Jackson was well-regarded by the coaching staff and his teammates during the 2025 season and could very well be ready for a big step up in 2026.