The Impact of Teddy Hoffmann's Suspension For NC State
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RALEIGH — NC State football received some unfortunate news as the team separated for spring break after some hard-fought spring practices over the last three weeks. Sophomore wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance and immediately received a suspension from the NCAA, which will force him to miss the entirety of the 2026 season for the Pack.
It was a shocking development for those familiar with the Wolfpack football program, as Hoffmann quietly put together a solid freshman season under coach Dave Doeren and offensive coordinator Kurt Roper. His chemistry with rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey impressed many, but now NC State will need to learn what life without Hoffmann will look like during spring camp.
Handling Hoffmann's absence in 2026
News of Hoffmann's suspension came out Monday, not long after the sophomore posted on Instagram with a caption that included "#free12" at the end. There was obvious disappointment for the coaching staff, as losing such a critical returning piece will certainly impact the offense negatively after an offseason loaded with positive momentum and good vibes.
“Teddy made a mistake that he’s taken responsibility for in front of his teammates and coaches,” Doeren said. "It’s an unfortunate reminder about the importance of always checking with the sports medicine staff before taking any type of medication or supplement to make sure it’s permitted. I know he will learn and grow from this experience.”
Hoffmann, a native of the Miami metropolitan area like several other members of the NC State roster, performed admirably in his first year. The shifty wideout racked up 25 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns, playing in all 13 games for the team. He also threw a touchdown pass during a loss to Pittsburgh.
Luckily for the Wolfpack, a major position of focus during the transfer portal process was wide receiver. NC State added five new wideouts from the portal, two of them coming from the Miami Hurricanes. That strategy largely benefited Bailey, who needed some help in the pass-catching department with so much production on the way out the door via the portal and graduation.
With Hoffmann's suspension, the Wolfpack's leading returning receiver became junior Keenan Jackson, who racked up 28 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns in his second year with the program. Jackson was well-regarded by the coaching staff and his teammates during the 2025 season and could very well be ready for a big step up in 2026.
While the transfer class is loaded with new pass-catchers, many of them lack significant experience. Outside of Victor Snow from Buffalo, the group mostly specialized in deep-route situations or worked in reserve roles. The chemistry between JoJo Trader of Miami and Bailey, who played in high school with one another, could very well make up for the loss of Hoffmann, but that development remains to be seen.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker