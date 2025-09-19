NC State’s Teague Andersen Gears Up for First Duke Rivalry
There is a first time for everything. Especially for college football players in this day and age. Transfer galore has taken the college football world by storm every offseason. Players are being thrust into historical rivalries, new environments, and potentially tougher competition.
Utah State transfer offensive tackle Teague Andersen will experience a lot in the matchup with Duke this weekend. First off, it’s a rivalry being reignited, as the two schools, NC State and Duke, haven’t matched up in recent years. It’ll be the third-straight year the two programs meet, with both needing a win.
- “It’s been really good,” Andersen said. “They have a couple really, really good guys. 97 and 7. Their backups are pretty good as well, but just seeing their speed off the edge and their physicality, it's going to be a really fun week.”
Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. are 97 and 7, respectively. The two lead Duke in pressures when rushing the passer, and both have showcased the speed Andersen is talking about. Anthony is on a tear, having five sacks already in three weeks of play for the Blue Devils.
Now the two will have a chance to rush quarterback CJ Bailey, who’s enjoyed being upright for most of the 2025 season. Both will have extra energy rushing the passer with the home crowd behind them – something NC State has experience with playing Wake Forest a week ago on the road.
- “I feel like it helps a lot cause the atmosphere is probably going to be pretty similar, " Andersen said.
The Wolfpack have battled to achieve the 3-0 record they’ll boast going into Durham. Andersen will see a lot of “firsts” in facing the Blue Devils. One thing the team is ready for is the ability to fight back with their backs against the wall.
When adversity strikes, NC State answers the call. The team found itself down by multiple scores against Virginia and Wake Forest. The Wolfpack could very well see themselves in a similar situation on Saturday. Andersen expects the same type of response from his team.
- “Just like when Wake [Forest] had that kick return like the first play, we just looked at each other, we're like, now what,” Andersen said. “Like we've been here before. Like, what are we going to do? We're going to go down and we're going to score. We're going to win this game. Doesn't matter how down we are. We've been in that situation before. We can execute out of it.”
