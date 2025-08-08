The Wolfpack Take Another Step Towards the 2025 Season
The Wolfpack season is just under three weeks away, and NC State took another step towards football being back in fall camp this past week.
Pads came on.
Players across the country are excited for this moment, as the real football is underway; coaches are truly seeing what type of players they've recruited.
Just under three weeks separate NC State from its home opener against the East Carolina Pirates – three weeks to ensure the Military Bowl of 2024 doesn't happen again.
Coaches can learn a lot when the pads finally come on. For defensive backs and receivers, not much changes. A little bit more hand fighting, or pressing action at the line of scrimmage, but overall, their game doesn't change too much.
The ever-so-important trenches are the real battles being had when full pads come on. That's where the real war has begun for many college programs nationwide. The dynamic of having full pads for each respective line truly changes how the game can be played. Real contact, real movement and real hitting can commence.
It's an essential time for coaches across the country to set lineups and see if the starters all spring and summer truly have what it takes to be the team's lifeline.
The offensive line is the main unit coaches will watch in this period. As the ground rumbles and pops are heard on the practice field, they are usually responsible for such violence. In many ways, the offensive line unit should be the happiest when the pads are finally on, but they know what comes with the job.
"I love the mentality of the O line," Tackle Teague Anderson said. "That's why I'm playing with just the mentality of knowing that we're going to be the first ones blamed and the last ones appreciated. That's what we live by."
To many fans, the offensive line is an afterthought, but for fans of the Wolfpack, it shouldn't be. The line going into this year is an important aspect of the team, if fans want sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey to take a jump. These important reps in fall camp are crucial for the offensive line to get comfortable.
As long as numbers are being put up, the job is done.
"We have tons of weapons, and I feel like our offense is going to be very explosive this year," Anderson said. "I don't know as an offensive lineman, we care about numbers, but at the end of the day, as long as we do our job…. As long as we're not in the spotlight, it's usually a good day."
The spotlight may not shine on the unit as the season progresses, but for certain, it's shining bright the rest of fall camp.
