NC State vs. Campbell Live Game Thread
Raleigh, NC -- North Carolina State football (3-2) hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) for a FBS vs. FCS clash in Raleigh. The Wolfpack is trying to get back into the win column after two straight losses against Duke and Virginia Tech.
Head coach Dave Doeren and his team are facing injuries going into a matchup -- primarily on defense. Linebacker Sean Brown, nickel Jackson Vick and safety Brody Barnhardt are the few out with injuries. New faces like linebacker Kelvon McBride will get action against the Camels this afternoon.
It's the perfect opportunity for NC State to get back on track and get the confidence within the program going again. It's hard to project how an FCS team will match up against an FBS team, but if there is any indication, the Camels faced East Carolina earlier this season, losing 56-3 -- NC State beat the Pirates 24-17 in Week 1.
The game is set to kick off at 2 P.M EST in Raleigh, and it can be watched on ESPN+ or ACC Network Extra.
Game Thread
