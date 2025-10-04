All Wolfpack

NC State vs. Campbell Live Game Thread

NC State (3-2) host Campbell (1-4) in Raleigh for it's second stragiht home game. The Wolfpack will want to get back on track after back-to-back losses against an FCS opponent.

Daniel Rios

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Raleigh, NC -- North Carolina State football (3-2) hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) for a FBS vs. FCS clash in Raleigh. The Wolfpack is trying to get back into the win column after two straight losses against Duke and Virginia Tech.

Head coach Dave Doeren and his team are facing injuries going into a matchup -- primarily on defense. Linebacker Sean Brown, nickel Jackson Vick and safety Brody Barnhardt are the few out with injuries. New faces like linebacker Kelvon McBride will get action against the Camels this afternoon.

It's the perfect opportunity for NC State to get back on track and get the confidence within the program going again. It's hard to project how an FCS team will match up against an FBS team, but if there is any indication, the Camels faced East Carolina earlier this season, losing 56-3 -- NC State beat the Pirates 24-17 in Week 1.

The game is set to kick off at 2 P.M EST in Raleigh, and it can be watched on ESPN+ or ACC Network Extra.

Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.

Game Thread

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Daniel Rios
DANIEL RIOS

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.