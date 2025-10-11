All Wolfpack

NC State vs. Notre Dame Live Game Thread

NC State (4-2) back on the road this time against No. 16 Notre Dame (3-2). The Wolfpack hope to carry the momentum from last week's win into this one, as the Fighting Irish are no easy task.

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) with the ball during the second half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
North Carolina State football (4-2) is on the road against the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) for a non-conference matchup. The Wolfpack are trying to keep the momemtum going after a 56-10 win a week ago against Campbell.

Head coach Dave Doeren is 1-2 against Notre Dame with the last win coming in 2016. The Wolfpack stunned the Fighting Irish at Carter-Finley Stadium winning 10-3. Now, NC State hopes to bring that same magic into enemy territory and stunning the home crowd today.

It won't be easy by any means as Notre Dame has stars all over the field in running back Jeremiyah Love, corner Leonard Moore and quarterback CJ Carr. It'll be a great test for NC State to see how they matchup with some of the nation's best.

The game is set to kick off at 3:30 P.M EST in South Bend, and it can be watched on Peacock.

Make sure to follow along for updates throughout the game.

