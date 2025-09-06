All Wolfpack

By the Numbers: NC State vs Virginia History

A dive into the recent history of the ACC matchup.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 22, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren gestures from the sidelines against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Although the two schools are only 193 miles apart, there hasn't been much of a recent history between NC State and Virginia football on the field. Since 2011, the two programs faced one another just five times, with the Wolfpack winning four of the five games.

Since taking over in 2013, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has seen the Cavaliers just three times, winning all three of the matchups. On Saturday, the programs will face off for the fourth time in the Doeren Era and the second time since Tony Elliott took over in Charlottesville.

The last three matchups between the two schools have been a mixed bag of intriguing matchups and blowouts, with Virginia coming close to overcoming its Wolfpack woes in 2023.

Oct 6, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley (15) throws the ball during the second half against Boston College Eagles at Carter-Finley Stadium. The North Carolina State Wolfpack defeated the Boston College Eagles 28-23. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Doeren's First Crack at the Cavaliers

The NC State head coach waited six seasons to face Virginia for the first time in 2018. The Cavaliers arrived in Raleigh with a 3-1 record. The 'Hoos were led by rising star Bryce Perkins at quarterback. He had thrown for over 800 yards and rushed for over 300 yards before arriving at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley outclassed Perkins, however. Finley threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and helped the Wolfpack score 24 straight points after falling behind 7-3 in the second quarter.

The Wolfpack thoroughly controlled the game and ultimately won 35-21. Virginia went on to finish the season 8-5 and win the Belk Bowl over South Carolina. Doeren and the Wolfpack finished the season 9-4 and were dominated in the Gator Bowl by Texas A&M. It marked the beginning of Doeren's ongoing five-bowl losing streak.

Oct 10, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight (7) leaps over Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Charles Snowden (11) while carrying the ball in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

COVID Matchup

In the pandemic-shortened season, NC State travelled to Charlottesville to face Virginia in October. The Wolfpack entered the game 2-1, while the Cavaliers entered with a .500 record.

In front of just 1,000 fans, Wolfpack running back Zonovan Knight dominated Virginia. He rushed 18 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolfpack stormed out to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Virginia pulled within 10 points twice, but Doeren's team answered back each time with touchdowns.

The Cavaliers finished 5-5 and missed bowl eligibility in the unorthodox season. State finished the year strong, winning four of its last five games and ending with an 8-4 record. The team lost the Gator Bowl to Kentucky 23-21.

Sep 22, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malachi Fields (8) catches a pass as North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (10) defends during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Elliott vs Doeren No. 1

The two current coaches had a history in ACC play before Elliott took the Virginia job. Before taking over the Cavaliers in 2022, he served as the offensive coordinator for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. While Elliott was with Clemson, Doeren only beat the Tigers once in eight tries, as the Tigers dominated the ACC throughout that period.

Doeren got his revenge, barely, in 2023. Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea led the Cavaliers back into the game with a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who began his career with Virginia, led the team down the field for a game-winning field goal. The Wolfpack snuck away with a 24-21 victory.

NC State finished third in the ACC with a 9-3 record and lost to Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Virginia, still very much rebuilding under Elliott, finished 3-9 and missed bowl eligibility.

Elliott will get another crack at Doeren at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12 P.M. EST.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images / Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

