Former Wolfpack Players Remaining in NFL's Divisional Playoff Round

With the NFL holding its divisional playoff round as eight teams vie for the chance to reach Super Bowl LX this weekend, many fans maybe wondering which of their school's alums still have a chance to become a champion this season.



While NC State doesn't have as many players remaining as many other schools, there are still a few former Wolfpack players competing on the field, as members of three of the remaining teams.



Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Here are the NC State alums still playing in the 2025-26 NFL playoffs as the next round ... this weekend.



Chicago Bears



OL Joe Thuney



Thuney was a versatile and reliable player for the Wolfpack from 2011 to 2015, playing just about every position on the offensive line. That skill set got him drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.



Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In his 10th NFL season overall and first in Chicago, the three-time All-Pro is no stranger to the postseason. He's won four Super Bowls already in his career -- two with the Patriots and two with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears acquired him via trade during the offseason, and he's helped stabilize a struggling offensive line. Can he help carry Chicago on a playoff run?



New England Patriots



OL Garrett Bradbury



Bradbury was an All-ACC lineman for the Wolfpack from 2014-2018. He made the unique transition from tight end to guard to center early in his college career, and it paid dividends as he began his pro career. The Minnesota Vikings selected him 18th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he spent the first six years of his career there -- making three playoff appearances.



Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) lines up against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After the Vikings were unable to trade him in the offseason, he was released from Minnesota and signed with a resurgent Patriots squad. He's been impossible to remove from the lineup, even playing through the flu in the Wild Card round win over the Chargers.



DL Cory Durden



Durden had to take a more complex path to this point than the previous two players. He transferred from Florida State to NC State before going undrafted in 2023. Despite that, he's found a way to stick around the NFL, playing for three teams in three years.



Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Cory Durden (94) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

His hard work has paid off this season, becoming a factor for the Patriots' defense. Durdern played in all 17 games for the first time in his career this season, starting four times, and had a career-best 30 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Seattle Seahawks

LB Drake Thomas

Thomas was an All-ACC linebacker for the Wolfpack from 2019 to 2022. He's an inspiring undrafted story, spending the last three years with Seattle. He finally got his chance to show what he can do this season and has thrived with 96 tackles and an interception in 17 games, logging 14 starts.

Los Angeles Rams



We're kind of cheating here by expanding the parameters. No NC State alums are on the Rams' active roster, but there are three on the practice squad.



May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison (52) takes a break and watches drills during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DL Larrell Murchison



Murchison was once a Wolfpack defensive tackle with a knack for getting after the quarterback. It led to him being drafted in the fifth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He spent three seasons in Tennessee before being claimed by the Rams during the 2022 season.



He's bounced around between injured reserve and the practice squad for both franchises throughout his career. Nonetheless, he seems to have settled in and found a role in Los Angeles, appearing in 31 games since 2023 with 24 tackles and two sacks.



OL Dylan McMahon



Aug 24, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Dylan McMahon (63) prepares to snap the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images | Caean Couto-Imagn Images

McMahon was a multi-year starter along the offensive line for NC State from 2019 to 2024. He's bounced between the Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles during his short NFL career, making one start as a practice squad call-up for LA in 2024.



DB Tanner Ingle



Ingle was an All-ACC player for the Wolfpack from 2018 to 2022, making over 300 tackles during his collegiate career. He went undrafted in 2023 and has been part of the Rams organization ever since, appearing in three games.



