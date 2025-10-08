NC State Earns Respect From Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman
No. 16 Notre Dame didn’t have the start to the college football season many were expecting, starting 0-2. But if you take a look at the fashion in which the Fighting Irish lost, it’s not as bad as it seems. 0-2 isn’t ideal, yes, but losing to No. 10 Miami and No. 16 Texas A&M (at the time) by a combined four points isn’t the end of the world.
Head coach Marcus Freeman came into this season with a new quarterback at the helm, and losing a total of nine players to the NFL, Freeman still has his team at a 3-2 record with three straight wins, looking to make it four against NC State on Saturday.
Freeman, in his Monday press conference, spoke about the upcoming matchup and what challenges the Wolfpack will bring to South Bend.
Freeman’s Thoughts on the Wolfpack
NC State’s playmakers on offense are a concern for any football team getting ready to face them. Quarterback CJ Bailey is settling into a threat of his own, but the main staple is running back Hollywood Smothers (Smothers ranks second in the NCAA in rushing yards with 693), both of whom are points of emphasis for Freeman and his defense.
“Their offense is very efficient,” Freeman said. “Many weapons. Their running back, [Hollywood] Smothers, No. 3, is as good as anyone we'll see all year. He is a really talented football player. And you better tackle him, because if he gets an open space, he can take it all the way. The quarterback, No. 11, [CJ] Bailey, he's a really good player. Another tall, athletic [quarterback].”
“Really distributes the ball to many people. I know the tight end [Justin Joly], No. 7, has gotten the most passes. He's a problem, too. So we have to have a good defensive plan for what they're gonna present. But it'll be another great challenge.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolfpack have faced injuries all season, and Freeman acknowledges it. Regardless, the unit played well a week ago and has shown signs of being a cohesive unit. Even throughout all the moving parts for NC State’s defense, Freeman knows they will still present a challenge.
“The defense has been dealing with a whole bunch of injuries, as you've seen, from Week 1 to where they're at,” Freeman said. “And I know that's probably slowed down a little bit of the progress coming with a new coordinator. But last week they played really well. I don't care who the opponent is. They played well last week. Their D-line's big. They're gonna bring pressure. They have pressure from the edges. We're gonna have to have a great plan offensively, too. Looking forward to the challenge.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.