Wolfpack Fans Earn Praise from NC State Transfer
Entering his fourth year in college basketball, senior Quadir Copeland was thrilled to play with NC State for the first time. After spending his first two years with Syracuse, the 6'6'' 220-pound player is no stranger to the ACC.
In the Wolfpack's 88-86 exhibition win over South Carolina, Copeland was tied for second with 16 points. He was joined by Tre Holloman as Ven-Allen Lubin led the way with 18.
Regardless, it wasn't the scoring that got Copeland going. For the first time in his career, he was cheered on by NC State. After beginning his career against them, he'll finish his collegiate career with them.
Copeland's Journey To NC State
While it seems like such a little thing, one of the main things that kept Copeland going was hearing the Wolfpack cheer him on. Copeland has had quite the college basketball journey, including a buzzer beater in March Madness, but now, he's looking to finish his career at NC State.
Having played on his third team in the past three seasons, Copeland's career is a rollercoaster, to say the least. He averaged 9.6 points per game in his second year with Syracuse, a year that saw him put up a career high of 25 points against the Wolfpack on February 20, 2024.
Syracuse won that game, 87-83, thanks to Copeland's career-high 25 points on 10/13 shooting. He finished 5/6 from the line, adding eight rebounds. When those teams met again in the ACC Tournament, NC State prevailed, 83-65. Copeland played a season-high 31 minutes but shot just 4/10 from the field.
NC State Faithful Fully Behind Copeland
The Wolfpack fans know the past is in the past and they're more than ready to have Copeland on their team. He was a huge part of the team's exhibition win, though he knows they have a lot more to offer.
"To the fans that were here, we appreciate them. But don't judge us just off of this game. We have a lot more to come," Copeland said.
He added, "Just to see all the fans on my side, it was amazing. Seeing all that red on my side. ... That shows the true definition of the Wolfpack. Made me feel at home. I'm comfortable now. It's no more bad blood."
Now that bygones are bygones, Copeland finds himself in a key role with NC State. If he's able to put up similar numbers to what he did in their exhibition game against the Gamecocks, there's no doubt he'll become a fan favorite in no time, something he may already be.
