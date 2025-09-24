NC State Men’s Soccer Climbs to Nation’s Top Spot
RALEIGH — The rise for NC State men's soccer continued Tuesday as the team became the No. 1 ranked program in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches poll.
Last week, the Wolfpack reached the second spot on the US Soccer coaches poll with a 6-0-1 record, but one more win was viewed as enough to move the team up another spot. The team took down Boston College 2-0 on the road last Friday in the first of three straight games. The Pack will play Pittsburgh on Friday, looking to pick up the eighth win of the season.
Not the Only Recognition of the Week
While the recognition as the nation's top team is impressive, it wouldn't have been possible without the performances of the two key players throughout the team's undefeated start. Junior forward Donavan Phillip and senior goalkeeper Logan Erb claimed the ACC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week accolades for the week of Sep. 15 to 21.
Phillip currently leads the nation in goal scoring with 12 total scores. He added to his total with a dominant four goal performance against William & Mary, scoring all four in just 25 minutes. He went on to score both goals against Boston College in the Wolfpack's next win.
Erb has been the driving force behind a start to the season in which NC State hasn't conceded a single goal. The Wolfpack are the only team in Division I soccer that has yet to allow the other team to score. In the wins over William & Mary and Boston College, Erb recorded six total saves, continuing to be a reliable last line of defense for coach Marc Hubbard.
New Heights
Tuesday's move to the top of the national poll marked the first time in program history NC State has reached No. 1. It's the program's best start to a season since 1985.
The schedule will only get more difficult for Hubbard and the Wolfpack as the season moves on. After road matches against Pitt and UNC Wilmington, the Pack is set to face No. 12 Virginia and No. 14 Clemson both in Raleigh. Those matches are scheduled for Oct. 5 and Oct. 10.
