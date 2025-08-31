NC State Men’s Soccer Continue Strong Season Start
NC State men’s soccer reached a new peak under head coach Marc Hubbard, entering the top 10 in the United States Soccer Coaches Poll, ranking No. 8 in the most recent poll. The highest rank the program reached previously was No. 12 last season, but it never reached the top 10. Times are changing in Raleigh.
Impressive win over Panthers
The program backed up the ranking, extending their perfect start to the 2025 season, improving to 3-0 after a 2-0 victory over Florida International.
NC State was tied with the Panthers for a majority of the game, but not until the 75th minute, when Donavan Phillip was clipped during a breakaway, leading to a penalty. Senior Drew Lovelace converted, making his first goal of the season, and shooting the ball off the crossbar and into the net to propel the Wolfpack over the Panthers.
The offense started to click after the penalty as newcomer Justin McLean delivered during his first time starting for the program. He scored off a volley at the top of the box after Riley Moloney kicked a corner-kick that was deflected by the Panthers' goalkeeper, McLean.
Trio of Wins to open up 2025
With the 2-0 win, the recent results for the Wolfpack cap a trio of impressive wins. The Pack opened up the season with a 2-0 win over Queens on Aug. 21st, and a statement 6-0 win over Wofford just days later.
The program is riding the electric environment surrounding the program following the 2024 season. The team had an NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearance in Hubbard's first year, the first time for the program since 1992.
New Experienced Roster
NC State is sustaining that momentum by opening up the fall, getting ranked No. 8 nationally as previously mentioned. Hubbard’s sophomore campaign features a deep squad that features 14 returning players with 17 newcomers, including seven freshmen. It’s an experienced but deep and exciting lineup.
The Wolfpack’s schedule includes some exciting matchups within the ACC, and first off is against in-state rival No. 15 North Carolina at home on Sept. 5th. The ACC is loaded with talent, and other ACC matchups like Clemson and Virginia should bring major media attention.
NC State’s next matchup will be that anticipated matchup with No. 15 North Carolina at home; the winner will gain extra momentum going into conference play.
