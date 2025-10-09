All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Rival Preview: UNC

Will Wade and Wolfpack men's basketball are poised to reignite the rivalry with the Tar Heels.

Tucker Sennett

Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) dribbles as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (8) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) dribbles as North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (8) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHARLOTTE — The rivalries of the Triangle and Tobacco Road run deep, but NC State men's basketball is ready to shake things up in the 2025-26 season and beyond under first-year head coach Will Wade.

Two of the ACC's top contenders stand in Wade's path for Triangle domination and ACC stardom. One of those opponents is the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels, led by coach Hubert Davis in his fifth season, are looking for a turnaround of their own after being bounced from the first round of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

The Tar Heels and the Wolfpack, both loaded with new talent, are on a collision course which will climax during the ACC regular season, when the two heated rivals will meet only once in February. Until then, all Wade and NC State can do about the Tar Heels is keep tabs on what is going on down Highway 54.

Davis' Thoughts on Wade

Hubert Davis
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Mississippi Rebels at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Davis wasn't looking to add any tinder to Wade's offseason fire. The Wolfpack coach already proclaimed that his team was 'coming' for the rest of the conference. Even with the departure of former Tar Heel forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who left to play for Wade despite claims of returning to North Carolina.

"I spoke briefly with (Wade) at the ACC head coaches meetings, but other than that, I really haven't had very much conversation with him," Davis said. "There's a number of new coaches in the ACC and I'm really excited about all of them and looking forward to compete with each one of them."

Given Davis' lengthy Tar Heel tenure as an assistant and head coach, he and Wade haven't overlapped as coaches very much prior to Wade's arrival in Raleigh. Davis will have to get used to seeing Wade and the Pack as he continues to take the region by storm on and off the court.

The Size Advantage

Henri Veesaar
Henri Veesaar speaks at ACC Tipoff on Tuesday afternoon. / Nell Redmond/theACC.com

NC State's major flaw heading into the 2025-26 season looks to be size and paint presence. The Wolfpack does not have a player listed above 6-foot-10 on the roster. The Tar Heels won't have the same issue, as Davis made a conscious effort to improve the size of his squad for the upcoming season through the transfer portal. The primary addition was Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, a seven-foot center who broke out for the Wildcats in his sophomore season. The Estonian national has embraced basketball in Chapel Hill before even playing a game.

"I'm just feeling the love of the community and seeing what the school really means to the whole community of Chapel Hill and everywhere in North Carolina. Knowing that you play for so much more than just yourself," Veesaar said at ACC Tipoff.

Davis added that positional size was a major point of emphasis for he and his staff throughout the offseason. The Tar Heels will be a problematic front court matchup for the Wolfpack come February. Even guards like Seth Trimble and Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young offer Davis some strong backcourt options to combat NC State's versatile perimeter depth.

Rivalry Renewed

Paul McNeil
Feb 19, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil (2) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Pack and the Tar Heels are in very different places as programs. Wade has galvanized Raleigh and created a frenzy of fan interest and support with his passion and impressive roster. Davis entered an express rebuild after a disappointing season.

Despite taking different paths, NC State and North Carolina will certainly be in the mix by the end of the ACC season.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow  @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.