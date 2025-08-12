Wolfpack Softball Hoping for Turnaround with New Transfer
NC State’s softball team added some talent to its squad with the addition of Right-handed pitcher Kendall Weik last week. Weik was formerly a member of Madison College and now joins the Pack with two seasons left of eligibility.
Softball head coach Lindsay Leftwich announced that Weik has talent that NC State can use in her first two years at Madison College. Weik earned Second-Team All-Region Four twice and was selected to the Region 4 All-Tournament Team as a freshman.
In her sophomore campaign, she broke the school record for strikeouts with 267 and single-season strikeouts with 150. As a freshman, she set the program record for strikeouts in a game with 15.
Weik joins some of the other acquisitions the Pack have attained this offseason. Those include right-handed pitcher Kadie Becker, outfielder Sarah Johnson and Maia Townsend.
Becker and Johnson have two years of eligibility, while Townsend has one.
Johnson transferred in from Gaston College. She sustained a .500 batting average and .825 slugging percentage in 2025. She also recorded 103 hits on the season, including four in two contests. Johnson brings some much needed firepower to the Wolfpack roster.
Townsed spent her last three years at LSU. She brings a sense of veteranship to the Pack as she’s appeared in 72 games and scored 22 runs over the course of her career. As a sophomore, she recorded a career high of 10 runs throughout the season.
Becker, who came in from South Carolina, has a career earned run average of 5.30 and a 3-1 record. She only made 12 appearances in her first two seasons, but during 2025, she struck out a pair of batters against Georgia State and LSU.
The Wolfpack are coming off a rather disappointing 2025 season. The team went (25-29, 6-18 ACC). There is much to be desired, and Leftwich hopes these new program additions can help bolster the roster and help them become more competitive in the ACC. 6-18 is a record the Pack faithful hope they don't have to see again.
The program has still seen some success off the field. In July, there was a program record of 10 student-athletes on the All-ACC academic team. Hopefully the success off the field, can transfer to on.
