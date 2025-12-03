Wolfpack Set to Face Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge

RALEIGH — NC State fell out of the AP Top 25 after a pair of losses in the Southwest Maui Invitational, the first two of the season for the Wolfpack. While the sting of those defeats remains fresh for head coach Will Wade and the Pack, they have an instant opportunity to repair some of that damage with the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Wolfpack is set to face No. 20 Auburn on the road on Wednesday. The Tigers will host the Pack in Neville Arena, one of college basketball's most raucous settings and one of the sport's most difficult places to win as a road team. Can the Wolfpack get its season back on track with a massive road win over the Tigers?

Previewing the matchup

The Wolfpack did not win a road game in the entirety of the 2024-25 season, so getting that slump over with is a major goal for NC State. It won't be easy in "the Jungle" as it is called by local fans, but the Wolfpack has the talent to get the job done if it executes at a high level. Even so, Auburn poses several challenges to Wade's squad from a personnel standpoint.

Veteran guard Tahaad Pettiford got off to a slow start for the Tigers, but brings a wealth of experience back for first-year head coach Steven Pearl. The shifty guard regained his scoring form, erupting for 27 points against St. John's in the Players Era event in Las Vegas. If NC State's perimeter defense loses track of Pettiford the way it lose track of Texas guard Jordan Pope, it will be a long night.

Forward Keyshawn Hall, a transfer from UCF, is the leading scorer for the Tigers, having averaged 20.9 points and 9.0 rebounds across his first seven games with the program. Hall was a prolific scorer before he arrived at Auburn. At 6-foot-7, he will more than likely go head-to-head with the Wolfpack star forward, Darrion Williams. The pair faced off in the Big 12 last season, with Hall's Knights upsetting Williams' Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Auburn has been one of the best offenses in the nation, coming in at No. 10 in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. The Tigers rarely turn the ball over, meaning the Wolfpack defense will need to find other ways to disrupt them if Wade's group wants a chance to win the game.

NC State's depth will be critical in the matchup, as Pearl doesn't dig too deep into his bench throughout games for the Tigers. If Wade can get some significant production from players like Matt Able and Alyn Breed against the tough Auburn guards, NC State should have a chance to get a massive win over what will certainly be a Quadrant-1 opponent.

The key player for the Wolfpack outside of those bench guards and the always-important Williams will be Ven-Allen Lubin. The UNC transfer found his rhythm scoring the basketball in Maui, scoring 23 points in the loss to Texas. He'll need to show that he can continue that trend and cancel out some of the production from Hall.

