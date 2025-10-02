NC State Tennis Opens Fall Strong With Impressive Tulsa Run

🟥 2025 ITA All-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS



Borisiouk is grinding it out in Tulsa.



FRI, Sept. 26 (C-R16-Q)

[9] #15 Martin Borisiouk (NC State) def. #75 Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes (Oklahoma) 6-3, 6-4#PackRisin pic.twitter.com/ipIRJOUQJ1