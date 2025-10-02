NC State Tennis Opens Fall Strong With Impressive Tulsa Run
The NC State men’s tennis team officially opened its fall schedule last week as four Wolfpack players competed in the 2025 ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa. Senior Martin Borisiouk, freshman Charlie Camus and redshirt sophomores Jules Leroux and William Manning represented NC State in the first major event of the season. The four entered, looking to build momentum toward qualifying for the 2025 NCAA Individual Championships in November.
Manning put together one of the most impressive runs of the week. The redshirt sophomore battled through both the pre-qualifying and qualifying rounds, winning five matches in four days to earn a spot in the singles main draw. He recorded two straight-set victories over ranked opponents before falling to No. 37 Jonah Braswell of Texas in the round of 64.
Borisiouk, who entered directly into the main draw, delivered a strong showing against elite competition. The senior noticed four ranked victories, highlighted by a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over Notre Dame’s No. 10-ranked Sebastian Dominko. Borisiouk advanced to the quarterfinals before being edged by Kentucky’s Jack Loutit.
For the Wolfpack’s newcomers, Camus won his first collegiate match in the pre-qualifying round against Liberty’s Rodrigo Santiago Arraez. He ultimately fell in the next round to Florida's Henry Jefferson, but his first career victory is a positive sign early in his NC State career.
Leroux also put together a solid performance, earning two victories, including a straight-set win over South Florida’s Elijah Cham, before falling in a three-set match against Rice’s Petro Kuzmenok in the round of 64.
In doubles, Borisiouk and Leroux, ranked No. 60 nationally, opened with a comeback win over Rice’s No. 75 pair of Kuzmenok and Santiago Navorro before falling to No. 44 Alexander Bernard and Alex Okonkwo of Ohio State in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Camus and Manning almost won their opener, falling just short in the third-set tiebreaker to San Diego State’s Lars Johnson and Aleksi Lofman.
With multiple ranked wins and strong showings across the roster, the Wolfpack will look to carry momentum from Tulsa into the rest of the fall season as they continue their play ahead of championship competition.
