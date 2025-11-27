Dave Doeren Gives Final Key Thoughts on North Carolina Rivalry
RALEIGH — With rivalry week in full swing for NC State football and the Thanksgiving holiday on deck as well, head coach Dave Doeren has been busy preparing his team and reflecting on his experiences with the Wolfpack over his 13 year tenure.
With a new group of seniors on its way out and the potential to extend the Wolfpack's winning streak over North Carolina to five games, it's a massive week for the program.
Doeren spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice for NC State, reflecting on past experiences in the rivalry matchup, the impact of his success against the Tar Heels on his career and more.
Watch Doeren's availability
Doeren's quotes of note
On what allows him to embrace the NC State - North Carolina rivalry so well
- "It's been that way my whole life, going back to when I was a player, like these rivalry games are special. The bragging rights part of it, the way it makes your school feel, and knowing that you were a part of uplifting the community that you are a part of and I'm a part of NC State. so I look at it as an honor to get the opportunity to go out there and compete against somebody and help our fans and alumni and students, and obviously our players have that."
- "These are all these tough games. They're always crazy, hard-fought, tough games. To me, it's what makes college football different. Pro football kind of has rivalries, and I understand they play each other more often, and things like that, but this game's gone back to the 1800s, you know? There's a lot of people that have been a part of watching this one."
On his first victory over the Tar Heels back in 2014
- "We rushed for like 400 yards in that game. When it's working like that, you go with what's working and that was a game where we were able to really run the football. Each one of these games has been different for them and for us, and it's a great way to get the first win in a physical way. Again, that's something I take a lot of pride in is being physical as a program."
- "Jacoby (Brissett) was a tremendous leader for us. He deserves a lot of credit and our turnaround, programmatically. What he meant, not not only when he played here, but when he transferred here and redshirted and led as a scout team quarterback. Shoot, we played at Florida State and he wasn't allowed to travel... And he drove himself to Tallahassee..."
On taking pride in his success against North Carolina
- "It means a lot. I probably wouldn't be here if I didn't, and that's the reality. These games mean a lot, and they mean a lot to the 'everybody's' of who supports these programs, for me, for their school... This weekend is full of these games."
- "The rivalry game matters. It matters a lot and I take a lot of pride in it. I do. It's meaningful to this team and our seniors and all of them, so I understand what it's all about."
On being able to play mostly night games at Carter-Finley Stadium throughout the 2025 season
- "Night games in the Carter hard to beat, and so it makes for a tough Sunday or a tough Saturday, depending on which one for Friday, if you play Thursday night, which we have, but you can't exchange what we get from a crowd standpoint."
- "The television coverage for Thursday night, Friday night games are as good as they get. Yeah, they keep putting them on us at home. On the road, no, I want to get home. But at home, I'm all about it."
On if he could see any of his seniors becoming coaches in the future
- "Oh yeah. I'm not going to name names because I don't know what's next for them, but there's a lot of them that would be good coaches. They love the game. They love the X's and O's, the conversations. They're competitive dudes."
- "There's guys in the NFL right now, too that played here. When they're done, I'll be calling if I'm still employed, I'm going to be calling them because I love having former players be a part of the fabric of this place and help us recruit. And nobody talks to a recruit better than a former player. They totally get it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.