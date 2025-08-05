Wolfpack Lose Key Receivers to Transfer Portal Ahead of 2025
With a quarterback developing, it’s key for an offense to surround him with as many weapons as possible. In the new age of the transfer portal, teams have to prepare for the worst when losing talent. For the Wolfpack, some of the talent lost came from that ever-so-valuable pass-catching room.
Transfer Portal Losses
Junior receiver KC Concepcion (Texas A&M)
It is not ideal to lose your reception leader from a year ago to the portal, but it’s the reality the Wolfpack face. Concepcion led the team with 53 receptions, six for touchdowns. Senior tight end led the team in actual receiving yards, and Concepcion was third with 460.
He only averaged 8.7 yards per reception, and his target depth was 6.9. While a weapon was lost, the Wolfpack weren’t necessarily using Concepcion as a threat down the field.
Regardless of how he was used, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey talked about losing his favorite target from a season ago during an interview on ACC media day.
“I love KC, but the show must go on,” Bailey said. “We have a lot of great guys. Great receivers and o-line; great offense period ....But KC leaving gave others the opportunity to guys like Keenan Jackson and Terrell Anderson that could come in and play right now.”
Redshirt senior receiver Dacari Collins (Louisville)
Collins left for another team in the ACC this past offseason after 24 receptions for two touchdowns a season ago. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound receiver had six contested catches for the Wolfpack and had 13.1 yards per reception. A big-bodied receiver who was able to stretch defenses down the field, a significant loss, literally, for the Wolfpack.
Redshirt senior receiver Jakolbe Baldiwn (Marshall)
Baldwin didn’t see much playing time with the Wolfpack, and he was mainly a sub in his body. He played defense in 2023, then switched back to offense in 2024. Along with being a sub, he saw a lot of special-teams action.
Redshirt senior receiver Jalen Coit (N/A)
Coit served as NC State’s punt returner in 2023 and saw some time in 2024. He posted on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal, but according to On3 and 247Sports, he hasn’t joined a new team yet. According to the team website, he isn’t on the NC State football roster for 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.