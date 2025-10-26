NC State Basketball Gears Up for Bad Boy Mowers Series
RALEIGH — With the openers about a week away for both NC State men's and women's basketball, the programs are using exhibition games to fine-tune things before the results start to actually matter.
The two teams are set to play in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the Bad Boy Mowers Series. The men's team will face South Carolina, while the women's team is set to take on No. 10 Maryland.
The No. 9-ranked women's team struggled in its opening exhibition against High Point last weekend, but used the following days to address some of the main problems. The men's game will be Wolfpack fans' first chance to see head coach Will Wade in action with his new squad.
Previewing the Women's Matchup
The Wolfpack, ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll, had a lot to work on after its exhibition win over High Point, according to head coach Wes Moore. The veteran coach knew his team would be tested early in the regular season, so the Mayland matchup offers another chance for him to evaluate what he's working with.
In the opening exhibition, Swedish forward Tilda Trygger dominated with a double-double and UConn transfer guard Qadence Samuels proved she was ready for real playing time. Now, that star duo and preseason All-ACC honoree Zoe Brooks will try to play well as a trio against a vastly superior opponent.
Like NC State a season ago, the Terrapins exited the 2025 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 after a strong 25-8 campaign. Coach Brenda Frese returned some significant pieces for the 2025-26 season and has Maryland poised for another strong Big 10 run.
Kaylene Smikle opted to return for another season in College Park. As a junior, Smikle led the Terrapins with 17.9 points per game and recorded 50 steals, the most on the team. She'll offer a great test for the younger Wolfpack guards and the veteran Brooks, who struggled against High Point with her shooting and turnovers.
Previewing the Men's Matchup
NC State fans have eagerly awaited the debut of Wade's rebuilt Wolfpack team, led by ACC preseason Player of the Year Darrion Williams. There's still some speculation as to who will round out the starting five around Williams and North Carolina transfer Ven-Allen Lubin.
Sunday's matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks should offer some clarity, as well as finally lift the lid on a highly anticipated campaign for the Wolfpack. The 13 new members of the Pack will likely get some playing time at some point in the game as well.
The matchup offers Wade a chance to revisit his SEC roots. While he coached LSU, he faced South Carolina five times, winning three of the five matchups. The Gamecocks look very different now, just as NC State does, as Lamont Paris worked hard to rebuild the program on the fly.
In his second year at the helm, Paris led South Carolina to a surprising fifth-place finish in the SEC and an NCAA appearance. Last season didn't see the same success, as the Gamecocks lost too much scoring production and finished 12-20.
Meechie Johnson was a member of that NCAA tournament team for Paris and finished as a member of the All-SEC second team. He bolted for Ohio State, but returned to the Gamecocks through the portal after just one season with the Buckeyes. He'll be a great test for the Wolfpack's defense, as he proved to be a prolific SEC scorer while with South Carolina.
The Gamecocks brought in five freshmen as well, highlighted by guard Eli Ellis. Wolfpack freshman guard Matt Able will have a chance to go against some incredibly talented and equally young players.
While it won't go in the record book, the game offers the Wolfpack a chance to figure some things out before its difficult non-conference slate gets underway.
