Wolfpack Stars Rank Among ACC’s Best Through Five Weeks
We’re five weeks into the college football season, and players, along with teams, are starting to separate themselves from the pack. It’s time to take a peek at how some of NC State’s best compare among its fellow ACC athletes in some statistical areas throughout the game.
Forced Missed Tackles
When opposing teams see NC State on their schedule, the first player who comes to mind is running back Hollywood Smothers, and for good reason. Smothers is a dynamic and patient runner with the ball in his hands, but doesn’t hesitate to show his explosiveness.
Smothers leads all ACC backs in total yards with 570, and the next closest back is Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr. with 388. Another stat he leads all ACC backs in is forced missed tackles with 28. Wolfpack fans know the type of runner Smothers is. The first guy likely won’t tackle him, and the advanced stats show it.
The closest back to him in forced missed tackles is Stanford’s Micah Ford with 25.
Run Stops
The NC State rushing defense is struggling this season. It’s had its ups and downs. Currently, NC State ranks 15th out of 17 teams in the ACC for rushing defense, giving up 144.8 yards a game. It’s not a pretty sight to be in, but looking at the Pro Football Focus stats, even with the high yards, one Wolfpack player is finding success in stopping the run.
Linebacker Caden Fordham has had his fair share of missed tackles within the run game, but he has 24 defensive stops on the season. He currently leads the ACC in stops by a decent margin – the next closest player is Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles with 19.
Getting to the quarterback
In terms of pressuring the quarterback, it’s something NC State has been spotty with in the first five weeks. Defensive lineman Sabastian Harsh is the most consistent pass rusher NC State has, and in the role, he has 15 total pressures on the season.
Stacking the 15 up against the rest of the ACC would put him tied for 4th in the conference in terms of pressure. Harsh is currently tied with Virginia Tech’s Ben Bell and Georgia Tech’s Brayden Manley – he did miss one half due to a targeting penalty in the second half of the Wake Forest game.
