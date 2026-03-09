NC State ACC Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions
The regular season is officially over. March is here. NC State men's basketball is ready to take on the postseason, even after a poor finish to the regular season saw the team lose six of its final seven games. If there's a program that embodies the chaos of March better than most, it's the Wolfpack, stemming all the way back to the days of Jim Valvano to the magical 2024 Final Four run.
The postseason begins in Charlotte at the 2026 ACC Tournament, with the Pack set to arrive as a No. 7 seed. While the event gets underway on Tuesday, NC State did enough to earn a bye to the second round, so it will await its opponent for one day before getting back into action on Wednesday. You can find all the information you need about the ACC Tournament right here.
ACC Tournament Schedule
Date and Time Slot
Round
Opponent
Noon, Wednesday, March 11
Second Round
No. 10 Stanford OR No. 15 Pittsburgh
Noon, Thursday, March 12
Quarterfinals (with a win)
No. 2 Virginia
7 P.M., Friday, March 13
Semifinals (with a QF win)
Winner of No. 3 Miami and Second Round Winner
8:30 P.M., Saturday, March 14
ACC Championship Game
Winner of opposite side of the bracket
NC State won't have to play five games in five days as it did in 2024, something Jordan Snell, the last remnant of that group, said benefits this version of the Wolfpack. However, the Pack faces different challenges, especially if it has to face Stanford, which just beat Wade's team at home, and Virginia in back-to-back days. Only time will tell if NC State has what it takes to make a run.
Tournament Bracket
Seed list
No. 1 Duke
No. 2 Virginia
No. 3 Miami
No. 4 North Carolina
No. 5 Clemson
No. 6 Louisville
No. 7 NC State
No. 8 Florida State
No. 9 Cal
No. 10 Stanford
No. 11 SMU
No. 12 Virginia Tech
No. 13 Wake Forest
No. 14 Syracuse
No. 15 Pittsburgh
The Bracket
NC State has several players who have been through the fires of March. Darrion Williams played in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments while playing for Texas Tech, helping the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight in 2025. The roster is littered with experienced players. Wade needs to find a way to tap into the prior successes of those players, turning them into a tournament juggernaut, starting on Wednesday.
If the version of the Wolfpack that limped across the finish line in the ACC regular season shows up at the Spectrum Center, it will be a short trip to Charlotte in Wade's first season at the helm of the program. However, there is enough firepower for this team to get hot at the right time and make a run, at least to the semifinals if it can finally get over the hump against Virginia. That's easier said than done, however.
