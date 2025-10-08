NC State Eyes ACC Title As Top Pick in Projections
Entering the season ranked No. 9, these ACC analysts see NC State winning the conference over No. 7 Duke. While the Blue Devils took care of business and beat the Wolfpack in last year's championship game, NC State has a ton of fantastic players that should be able to get them over the hump and bring home their first conference title since 2022.
"This is tough, but I'm going to go NC State," Kelly Gramlich said. "You look at NC State, you look at Zoe Brooks and the guard play they're returning with Zamareya Jones. I think Tilda Trygger is going to take a big step, Lorena Awou really showed us moments, and then you add Khamil Pierre, you add this dynamic walking double-double."
The addition of Pierre could bring HC Wes Moore's Wolfpack to the next level. Knowing how difficult he made their non-conference schedule, there's no easier way to prepare than to immediately be thrown into the fire.
"I'm going with NC State also. I think you have to have championship caliber components that are experience based, and also very skilled. When you add Pierre, that's a huge get," Debbie Antonelli said. "They don't lose at Reynolds, that's a tough place to play. I think their backcourt with Zoe and Zam, they're ready to go. Remember, this is point guard U. There's a lot of good guards in the league, but when you look at all the pieces with Trygger at 6'6'' and her ability to move around, I'm going with NC State. Plus, I think their non-conference schedule is going to set them up for success."
Standing 6'6'', Trigger is the tallest player on the team. The sophomore out of Sweeden was a focal point in her freshman season, playing as many as 43 minutes in their double overtime thriller against No. 1 Notre Dame.
"Let's make it three for three, NC State, but it's not an easy choice," Angela added. "You just take a look at the roster, you named a bunch of the points. The guard play, having that dynamic duo at the guard position, it's going to be really difficult to defend. Then Tilda Trygger, she came in at freshman and shot the ball really well from the three-point line. In the tournament didn't play as well, but you now know she's accustomed to the speed of the game and this preseason schedule is going to get them ready for an ACC tournament."
The Wolfpack's schedule kicks off on November 4 against No. 15 in the "Battle in the 'Boro". From there, they take on No. 5 USC in the "Ally Tipoff". With high expectations, it's going to be sink of swim as NC State immediately plays against two of the best teams in the nation.