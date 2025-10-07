Wes Moore’s Key Quotes at NC State’s ACC Tipoff
RALEIGH — As the calendar turns to October, basketball season in the Triangle is back and NC State women's basketball is poised for another successful season under head coach Wes Moore.
The 11-year veteran joined the other head coaches of the ACC at the conference's media Tipoff event Monday, a sign the season is right around the corner. Moore and the Wolfpack are coming off a 28-7 season that disappointingly ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Moore spoke about the upcoming season at a main press conference before breaking into smaller interview settings. Find out what he said at his press conference right here:
Wes Moore ACC Tipoff Press Conference Transcript
On why fans should be excited about the Wolfpack in the 2025-26 season
- "Well, first of all, having no seniors is not really exciting. The great teams we've had have had great senior leadership, and we're depending on some younger players to provide that leadership, with Zoe being a junior and having started and played quite a bit her first two years, and Zamareya, McDonald's All-American out of high school. Had a great freshman year. We are counting on these two heavily to provide some leadership."
- "We also have Tilda Trygger, who started most of the season a year ago, so that's our veterans. As you mentioned, my priority was trying to maintain our roster, and for the most part, we were able to do that, so I'm excited about it. We added a couple of freshmen, a couple of portal players. Yeah, we've got a lot of things to be excited about, but we have a lot of questions to answer, too."
On what went into building the daunting non-conference schedule
- "I think these players would rather play great games, big games, be on the big stage than playing all directional school games or whatever. I think they like that challenge. Then I think it prepares you. The ACC is unbelievable. It's so strong. 18 great programs, schools and universities in the league."
- "You'd better find out early what your weaknesses are and what you need to fix. Those things are going to get exposed when you're opening up with the schedule we have. I think three of our first four games are against teams that finished last year in the top 15. Like I said, we'll learn early, and hopefully it'll help us down the road."
On his teams peaking at the right time
- "I think when you play the schedule we play early, you can have some speed bumps in there. I think that was a big part of last year. But yeah, I just think, again, the teams that are going to have successful Marches, they get better all throughout the season. You can't just say, OK, we've finished the preseason and now play games. You've got to keep getting better because everybody else is. I think that's the biggest thing."
