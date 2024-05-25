All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Moves On in Big Ten Tourney After Redemption Game Against Ohio State

Nebraska blasts Buckeyes, advances to Saturday's semifinals

Amarillo Mullen

Gabe Swansen drove in a career-high six runs Friday in Nebraska’s 12-5 victory over Ohio State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. With the win, the Huskers advanced to Saturday's semifinals in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. | Recap

Mason McConnaughey
Mason McConnaughey started on the mound for the Huskers and struck out a career-high 11 batters. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Gabe Swansen's three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.
The Huskers celebrate Gabe Swansen's three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey celebrates a double to lead off the Huskers' half of the second inning.
Dylan Carey celebrates a double to lead off the Huskers' half of the second inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva lays down a sacrifice bunt to move Carey to third base.
Riley Silva lays down a sacrifice bunt to move Carey to third base. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes celebrates an RBI single to score Carey.
Rhett Stokes celebrates an RBI single to score Carey. / Amarillo Mullen
Ben Columbus walks back to the dugout after scoring on Gabe Swansen's double in the third.
Ben Columbus walks back to the dugout after scoring on Gabe Swansen's double in the third. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a home run off the bat of Ben Columbus in the fifth inning.
The Huskers celebrate a home run off the bat of Ben Columbus in the fifth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Mason McConnaughey celebrates an Ohio State strikeout to end the top of the sixth inning.
Mason McConnaughey celebrates an Ohio State strikeout to end the top of the sixth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Jalen Worthley replaced McConnaughey on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings.
Jalen Worthley replaced McConnaughey on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes
Rhett Stokes hits a double to lead off the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Rhett Stokes went 3-4 at the plate and scored two runs.
Rhett Stokes went 3-4 at the plate and scored two runs. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron celebrates his RBI double in the seventh inning.
Josh Caron celebrates his RBI double in the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron scores on Gabe Swansen's bases-loaded single.
Josh Caron scores on Gabe Swansen's bases-loaded single. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva celebrates a one-out single in the eighth inning
Riley Silva celebrates a one-out single in the eighth inning / Amarillo Mullen
Rans Sanders pitched the final two outs to secure the Huskers' spot in Saturday's semifinals.
Rans Sanders pitched the final two outs to secure the Huskers' spot in Saturday's semifinals. / Amarillo Mullen
Josh Caron (left) and Rans Sanders celebrate Nebraska's 12-5 win over Ohio State.
Josh Caron (left) and Rans Sanders celebrate Nebraska's 12-5 win over Ohio State. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate moving on to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The Huskers celebrate moving on to the next round of the Big Ten Tournament. / Amarillo Mullen


Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.