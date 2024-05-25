Gallery: Husker Baseball Moves On in Big Ten Tourney After Redemption Game Against Ohio State
Nebraska blasts Buckeyes, advances to Saturday's semifinals
Gabe Swansen drove in a career-high six runs Friday in Nebraska’s 12-5 victory over Ohio State at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. With the win, the Huskers advanced to Saturday's semifinals in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. | Recap
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published