Nebraska Baseball Avenges Loss to Ohio State in Elimination Game
From a run-rule loss to domination.
Nebraska baseball hammered Ohio State 12-5 in an elimination game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Huskers advance to the semifinals Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
NU improves to 36-20 while Ohio State ends its season at 29-26, three days after the Buckeyes hammered the Huskers 15-2 in the teams' tournament opener.
The Gabe Swansen show kicked things off Friday for the Huskers, blasting a three-run home run in the first inning. Nebraska added runs in six of its eight innings at the plate, including three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.
Ohio State threatened multiple times but only managed to scratch across one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on two more in the final frame.
Swansen finished with a 4-for-6 day, tallying six RBIs. The Huskers notched 13 hits in the contest.
Nebraska will face Indiana at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday. If the Huskers win, a game would then be played at 5 p.m. CDT, with the winner advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game.
