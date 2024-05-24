All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Avenges Loss to Ohio State in Elimination Game

Gabe Swansen leads a Big Red blitzkrieg at the plate with four hits, including a homer. The Huskers eliminate Ohio State to advance to Saturday's semifinal against Indiana.

Kaleb Henry

Rhett Stokes hits a double to lead off the seventh inning.
Rhett Stokes hits a double to lead off the seventh inning. / Amarillo Mullen

From a run-rule loss to domination.

Nebraska baseball hammered Ohio State 12-5 in an elimination game of the Big Ten Conference Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Huskers advance to the semifinals Saturday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

NU improves to 36-20 while Ohio State ends its season at 29-26, three days after the Buckeyes hammered the Huskers 15-2 in the teams' tournament opener.

The Gabe Swansen show kicked things off Friday for the Huskers, blasting a three-run home run in the first inning. Nebraska added runs in six of its eight innings at the plate, including three runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

Ohio State threatened multiple times but only managed to scratch across one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on two more in the final frame.

Swansen finished with a 4-for-6 day, tallying six RBIs. The Huskers notched 13 hits in the contest.

Nebraska will face Indiana at 9 a.m. CDT Saturday. If the Huskers win, a game would then be played at 5 p.m. CDT, with the winner advancing to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 