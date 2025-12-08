Both Nebraska Basketball Teams Enter Top-25 Rankings

Nebraska basketball is experiencing a December to remember, as both the Husker men’s and women’s programs entered the Associated Press Top 25 this week while carrying matching 9-0 records.

It marks the first time since 2018* that the men have appeared in the poll and the first AP ranking for the women since late 2024, signaling a surge of momentum across both sides of the program.

*The men were ranked in the final poll of 2018 and carried that ranking into 2019, but were bounced out immediately and did not make any top-25 polls in 2019.

The Husker women jumped in at No. 24 after an impressive 67-point second-half performance to secure a 101-83 road win over Penn State in their Big Ten opener. Behind a huge performance from sophomore Britt Prince, who is averaging 21.2 points per game on 63.9% shooting, Nebraska owns one of the nation’s top offenses, ranking ninth in scoring (90.7 ppg) and second in field goal percentage (.539). The Huskers have scored at least 80 points in every game this season, good for the longest streak in school history.

On the men’s side, Nebraska debuted at No. 23 following a dominant 71-50 victory over Creighton, extending the program’s win streak to 13 games dating back to last season. Their 9-0 start is the best since 1977-78, and a win in Wednesday’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin would match the best opening stretch in school history. The ranking also marks NU’s highest position in the poll in over a decade.

With both teams undefeated, Nebraska joins Iowa State and Vanderbilt as the only schools in the country with unbeaten men’s and women’s programs. That shared success has paved the way for one of the most exciting starts to a season in recent Husker basketball history, and both teams return to Pinnacle Bank Arena this week looking to keep the momentum rolling.

Nebrasketball's ranking comes after a convincing win over in-state rival Creighton on Sunday afternoon. It was a game in which head coach Fred Hoiberg urged his team to get out to a hot start, and his team responded by opening the match on a 10-2 run. After that, the Huskers never really slowed down.

They took a 33-19 advantage into the half, holding the Bluejays to just 6-of-32 shooting, and in the final 20 minutes of action, the Huskers kept their foot on the gas. Creighton managed to find more success seeing the ball go through the net in the second half; however, Nebraska still outscored the team in blue by seven points to seal their victory. The final score ended up 71-50, as the home team outrebounded, out hustled, and outscored their opponent to advance to 9-0 on the year.

On the women's side of the court, Nebraska is coming off its most impressive half of scoring all season. After a struggling 20 minutes of finding offensive rhythm, going down 38-34 at the break, Amy Williams' squad regrouped and showed the country what makes them so dangerous.

Nebraska produced an amazing 67-point second-half come-from-behind victory in which they shot a staggering 65.8% from the field. The first half saw the Huskers get outrebounded and outscored, but a convincing night on the defensive end led the Nittany Lions to turn the ball over 18 times, helping Williams' squad have a chance to cash in on some much-needed points.

Overall, they displayed a willingness to buy in on both ends of the floor, and the final 20 minutes of play helped maintain their unbeaten record. To this point in the season, scoring has seemed to come naturally; however, learning how to win games on the defensive end is what separates the Huskers as one of the best teams in the country.

Both Huskers squads are a combined 11-0 at home this season. | Nebraska Athletics

Later this week, Nebraska fans will have a chance to see both of their squads advance to 10-0 on the year. On Tuesday night, the women's team takes on in-state rival Omaha in a matchup the Huskers are heavily favored in. The Mavericks, to this point in the season, are 1-8 on the year; however, the Huskers have shown signs of struggle from Summit League teams in the past. Their second-closest game of the season involved a neutral-site game against the North Dakota State Bison, whom Nebraska was able to fend off for an 82-70 victory in mid-November. Bringing the same sense of urgency they displayed in the second half against Penn State will be key to advancing unscathed.

The men's team follows up Williams' group on Wednesday night in their Big Ten opener against Wisconsin. The Badgers as 7-2 on the year with losses to No. 10 BYU, and a 6-3 TCU Horned Frogs squad that's tied for first place in the Big 12. Having played a common opponent, though Nebraska's 90-89 victory against the Cougars came in an exhibition match prior to the season, gives reason for optimism that the Huskers can find a way to keep their nation-leading winning streak alive.

Both Nebraska groups have momentum on their side, and one of college basketball's most electric venues at their disposal. Pulling out wins will not be easy, but it would further cement their places as one of college basketball's most dangerous teams, closing in on the bulk of conference play. Both Hoiberg and Williams' teams have proven they've got grit and will likely need to show it again to remain unbeaten on the year. There's positive momentum coming from both Nebraska locker rooms, and fans should expect their favorite squads to keep it rolling as the season goes on.

Women's Week 6 AP Top 25

UConn Texas South Carolina UCLA LSU Michigan Maryland TCU Oklahoma Iowa State Iowa North Carolina Baylor Vanderbilt Kentucky USC Ole Miss Tennessee Notre Dame Washington Ohio State Louisville Oklahoma State Nebraska Michigan State

Men's Week 6 AP Top 25

Arizona Michigan Duke Iowa State UConn Purdue Houston Gonzaga Michigan State BYU Louisville Alabama Illinois North Carolina Vanderbilt Texas Tech Arkansas Florida Kansas Tennessee Auburn St. John's Nebraska Virginia UCLA

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Dec. 13 Illinois 3 p.m. Peacock

Dec. 21 North Dakota 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 30 New Hampshire 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 2 Michigan State 8 p.m. Peacock

Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Nebraska Women's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 24 Nebraska 104, Mount Marty 40 (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 Nebraska 103, Northwestern State 46

Nov. 8 Nebraska 80, Samford 46

Nov. 12 Nebraska 84, Creighton 50

Nov. 16 Nebraska 82, North Dakota State 70 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 19 Nebraska 103, Oral Roberts 58

Nov. 24 Nebraska 80, Purdue Fort Wayne 57 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 91, Virginia 82 (Emerald Coast Classic)

Dec. 3 Nebraska 92, Bradley 53

Dec. 6 Nebraska 101, Penn State 83

Dec. 9 vs. Omaha 7 p.m. B1G+

Dec. 14 Illinois State B1G+

Dec. 21 vs. Cal Baptist 11 a.m. B1G+

Dec. 29 vs. USC 2 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 1 at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 4 vs. Purdue 2 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Jan. 8 vs. Indiana 7 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 11 vs. UCLA 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 15 at Michigan State 6 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. B1G+

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Jan. 28 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. NPM/B1G+

Feb. 1 at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 at Michigan 6 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 7 vs. Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 12 at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Feb. 16 vs. Iowa 11 a.m. FOX

Feb. 19 at Oregon 8 p.m. B1G+

Feb. 22 at Washington 2 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 vs. Rutgers B1G+

March 4-8 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Home games are bolded. All times central.

