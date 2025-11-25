Hoiberg Warns of Winthrop Threat After Hall of Fame Classic Title, Lauds Fan Support
Fresh off claiming the Hall of Fame Classic title, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg made one thing clear on Monday: Nebraska can’t afford a letdown.
With Winthrop coming to Lincoln, Hoiberg stressed that despite the emotional high of last week, “there’s still a lot [Nebraska needs] to get better at.” And against a veteran Eagles team that shoots in volume and plays with confidence, the Huskers' margin for error remains thin.
With that in mind, and with the nation’s longest active winning streak still belonging to the Huskers, here’s everything the seventh-year head coach had to say during his Monday media availability.
Reflecting on Nebraska’s run through the Hall of Fame Classic, Hoiberg said the biggest takeaway wasn’t the trophy; it was the way his team handled adversity. Despite shooting just 25% from three against Kansas State, the Huskers still found a way to close out a one-point win. Hoiberg called that response a major step forward. “The question for us is can [we] win a game when the shots aren’t falling, and we found a way to win.”
That composure, he added, is something Nebraska badly needed to prove to itself. “Finding a way to win when the ball’s not going in the basket, that’s a huge step for this team. A huge confidence builder for us as well.” While the 6–0 start has elevated expectations, Hoiberg said his group remains grounded in its approach and aware of how much growth is still ahead.
“Confidence has been good for us. I don’t think there’s any over-inflated sense of where we are.” Instead, he pointed to leadership inside huddles and the team’s ability to adjust mid-game as signs that the foundation is beginning to take shape. Knowing full well bigger challenges are yet to come, here's what the head coach had to say about his team's next opponent.
Hoiberg didn’t mince words when previewing Winthrop. He emphasized that the Eagles are far more dangerous than their 3–3 record suggests, even noting it was “100% no fluke” they had Arkansas beat on the road. “In fact, they should’ve won it,” he said, suggesting that any lapse in focus “could get ugly” if Nebraska fails to match the Eagles' urgency on Tuesday night.
The concern begins with the Eagles shooting. Through six games, Winthrop has connected on more than 11 threes per game and knocked them down at a 38% clip, numbers that rival Nebraska’s own efficiency from deep. “They spray it,” Hoiberg said, acknowledging that defending the perimeter will be one of Nebraska’s biggest challenges.
Beyond the shooting, Hoiberg stressed that Winthrop plays with NCAA Tournament-level toughness and experience. “There’s no doubt in my mind this is a team that’s going to be in the NCAA tournament and have a chance to advance,” he said. For Nebraska, that means approaching the game with the same seriousness they brought to Kansas City, however tough that may be.
And after an emotional championship win, the Huskers will need to prove they can avoid the post-title dip. “There’s still a lot we need to get better at,” Hoiberg said, a reminder that even with a spotless record, nothing about Tuesday’s matchup is automatic and the Huskers have a long way to go before they can be overconfident heading into a matchup.
Lastly, Hoiberg took a moment during Monday’s media availability to acknowledge the dramatic growth in Nebraska's fan support, particularly at games outside of Lincoln. Reflecting on his early days as head coach, he noted that visiting Kansas City once meant a crowd that was overwhelmingly in favor of the opponent — about 90% opposing fans, by his estimate. Fast forward to last week’s trip, and the head coach said the crowd was drastically different. The shift, he said, has made a tangible difference in the energy and confidence the team can carry into big games.
Looking ahead to Nebraska’s matchup with Winthrop, Hoiberg emphasized the importance of continuing that support at home. “It was unbelievable fan support that we had down there. And we're going to need another great home environment tomorrow against a really good Winthrop team,” he said, highlighting how critical the Huskers’ faithful remain as the team looks to maintain momentum heading into December.
There's no doubt Nebraska has a chance to advance to 7–0 on the year after a win on Tuesday night; however, from Hoiberg's comments earlier today, nothing about it will come easy. Yes, the Huskers are at home, undefeated, and brimming with momentum, but all of that also puts a target squarely on their back.
Setting the tone early, especially on the defensive side of the floor, will be a priority for Nebraska. Against a team capable of converting open looks, the Huskers will need the same defensive intensity and focus that helped them take down Kansas State on Friday night.
Equally important will be sustaining offensive rhythm and taking advantage of scoring opportunities. With key contributors like Braden Frager continuing to provide energy off the bench and a confident roster that has learned to finish games even when shots aren’t falling, Nebraska has the tools to maintain control.
If the Huskers can combine defensive discipline, offensive efficiency, and strong fan support at Pinnacle Bank Arena, they’ll be well-positioned to extend their streak and continue building the kind of early-season momentum Hoiberg has emphasized all year. And, in doing so, would help them inch ever so closer to breaking into the national rankings.
