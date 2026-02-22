Nebraska Men’s Basketball’s Week Ahead: Maryland at Home, and Beginning of Crucial West Coast Trip

Nebraska, currently projected as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, has four regular-season games to improve its status.

Or, one supposes, go in the other direction.

Nebraska still has a chance to claim the Big Ten title, but the odds are remote — an 0.7 percent chance to win the conference according to the latest ESPN Power Index. The Huskers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) are three games behind first-place Michigan with four games to play. Nebraska is tied with Purdue, Illinois and Michigan State in the loss column.

Also at stake for Nebraska is much-needed momentum as March approaches. Nebraska, coming off an 87-64 win over Penn State on Saturday behind a career-high 33 points from Pryce Sandfort, has lost 4-of-7 games.

The Huskers recently haven’t looked as crisp and photogenic as they did earlier in the season. Perhaps it’s the quality of the competition. Perhaps it’s a natural byproduct of a long season with a finish line around the next curve.

Still, three of the Huskers’ four losses were to ranked teams. The fourth loss was at rival Iowa.

This week finds Nebraska playing host to Maryland on Wednesday, then at USC on Saturday.

Valuable guard Jamarques Lawrence’s status is unknown. He suffered an ankle injury against Penn State.

Maryland has struggled at 11-16, 4-12 in the Big Ten. Maryland’s Big Ten wins this season are against Penn State, at Minnesota, Iowa and Washington. Except for the expected win over Penn State, Maryland’s other three conference wins are a bit of a surprise.

Firebrand first-year coach Buzz Williams hasn’t yet led the Terps back to the mountaintop. Right now, the Terps struggle on offense and defense.

The Terps rely on balanced scoring, with five players averaging double digits. But the Terps aren’t exactly an offensive machine. Maryland averages 71.5 points per game, 288th in the nation. This is where Nebraska should have an edge. The Huskers rank 18th nationally on defense, allowing 65.6 points per game.

Nebraska's Braden Frager (5) and Rienk Mast (51) play defense against Penn State's Mason Blackwood on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers average 78.3 points per game, 138th in the nation. But Maryland is only 292nd nationally in defense, allowing 78.2 points per game.

Nebraska is 14-2 at home; Maryland is 2-8 on the road.

Then, USC

Nebraska closes out its week in Los Angeles on Saturday against squarely on-the-bubble USC (4 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network). It’s the first of a two-game West Coast swing for the Huskers, who play at UCLA next week.

Nebraska is 6-2 on the road; USC is 9-5 at home. USC is 18-9, 7-9 in the Big Ten.

USC has lost three consecutive conference games — at fellow bubble team Ohio State, at home to national power Illinois, then an inexplicable home loss to 10-17, 3-13 Oregon, a defeat that could greatly damage the Trojans’ NCAA hopes.

Before Nebraska comes to LA, the Trojans are at UCLA on Tuesday in what could be an NCAA elimination game.

Maryland at Nebraska

When: Wednesday, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska, 23-4. 12-4 in Big Ten; Maryland, 11-16, 4-12 in Big Ten

TV: Big Ten Network

Rankings updated based on games through Saturday.

Maryland rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 143

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 128

* ESPN Power Index: 97

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 94

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Maryland is not mentioned for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. The next Bracketology will be released Tuesday.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 9

* NCAA Net Ratings: 11

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 9

* Kenpom.com: 12

* ESPN Power Index: 18

* Top 25 and 1: 8

* Team Rankings.com: 11

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 4-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Maryland-Nebraska analysis

Nebraska is in another league, so to speak, than Maryland. Williams has enjoyed success at Marquette, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M, with 11 overall NCAA Tournament appearances. He’s also had 12 20-win seasons.

At some point, the Terps might be a factor in the Big Ten. But not now, not yet.

Nebraska at USC

When: Saturday, 3 p.m. CT

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles

Records: Nebraska, 23-4. 12-4 in Big Ten; USC, 18-9, 7-9 in Big Ten

TV: Big Ten Network

Rankings updated based on games through Saturday.

USC rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: Not ranked

* NCAA Net Ratings: 58

* USA Today Coaches Poll: Not ranked

* Kenpom.com: 57

* ESPN Power Index: 53

* Top 25 and 1: Not ranked

* Team Rankings.com: 52

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, USC was the “last team in.” That is likely to change when the next Bracketology is released Tuesday morning.

Nebraska rankings

* Associated Press Top 25: 9

* NCAA Net Ratings: 11

* USA Today Coaches Poll: 9

* Kenpom.com: 12

* ESPN Power Index: 18

* Top 25 and 1: 8

* Team Rankings.com: 11

In Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology projections for ESPN, Nebraska is a 4-seed for the 68-team NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska-USC analysis

USC’s home loss to Oregon was devastating. The Trojans led by six points with 1:10 to play. It was the Ducks’ second road win of the season.

The USC-UCLA game Tuesday probably will have a bearing on the Nebraska-USC game Saturday. USC desperately needs to win at its rival to stay in the NCAA conversation. If USC wins at UCLA, the Huskers will face a revitalized Trojans team. If the Trojans lose at UCLA, who knows.

USC guard Alijah Arenas shoots the ball against Oregon center Nate Bittle (32) and forward Kwame Evans Jr. in the second half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC guard Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, can control a game. He averages 14.3 points per game. He will be a player for the Huskers to pay deep attention to.

Nebraska would seem to have a match-up advantage but the Trojans’ season has been so bizarre. No one knows which USC team will line up on Saturday. One thing about Nebraska: The Huskers have been extremely consistent all season.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.