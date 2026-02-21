Nebrasketball Meme of the Game: Nittany-Pickin’ Edition

Over the last few seasons, the long-suffering Nebraska basketball fan base has celebrated wins by flooding the responses of their opponent with memes, GIFs, gags and trolling with surgical precision.

The game goes final, the other school's social media team posts the final score on Twitter, and then the real fun begins.

It is unclear when the first postgame meme was sent, but there is agreement as to when the phenomenon exploded: after Nebraska's 63-53 upset of No. 7 Creighton in December 2022.

Since then, the regular participants have adopted a collective name: The Nebrasketball Meme Army. Thousands of Husker fans now seek out these memes and share their favorites.

But most of us lead busy lives and don't have time to scroll through 300+ responses (many of which are repeats). That is where the Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game (NMAMG) comes in.

We at the NMAMG believe that by celebrating excellence in the art of meme-making we can collectively elevate the Nebrasketball fan meme game to keep pace with the rapidly improving product on the court.

The Nebraska Meme Army Meme of the Game committee rewards:

Humor . Does it make us laugh?

. Does it make us laugh? Originality . The "Rienk Mast / Bottom Text" meme format is a classic, but creativity is key.

. The "Rienk Mast / Bottom Text" meme format is a classic, but creativity is key. Topical relevance. Bonus points for references to opponents, star players, or key moments. The meme about Berke Büyüktuncel's bloody lip from the Wisconsin game is a great example.

Bonus points for references to opponents, star players, or key moments. The meme about Berke Büyüktuncel's bloody lip from the Wisconsin game is a great example. Little to no AI usage. We prefer our memes to be organic, farm-to-table creations.

We prefer our memes to be organic, farm-to-table creations. Does not cross the line. The committee understands that the memes are — at their core — intended to troll the opponent after a loss. But this can be done without being demeaning, obscene or any type of -ist. Keisei Tominaga flipping off Penn State is a classic image, but we're going to keep it PG-13.

In the eyes of the committee, the classic "You just lost to Gary, Indiana" meme (featuring forward Juwan Gary, and used after defeating Indiana) is the gold standard. It checks every box.

Without further ado, let's get to the Memes of the Game!

No. 9 Nebraska hosted lowly Penn State for a rare Saturday home game. The injury bug struck again at Berke Büyüktuncel missed the game (illness) and Jamarques Lawrence left in the second half with a lower body injury. This led to more minutes for Jared Garcia and Leo Curtis, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

As it turned out, Nebraska probably would have been fine competing with four players. At halftime, Pryce Sandfort had 20 points – the same as Penn State’s entire team. Sandfort finished with a career high 33 points, and tied a school record with eight threes. He was also a rebound away from a double-double.

Speaking of double-doubles, Sam Hoiberg recorded his first career dub-dub with an 11-point, 10 assist performance. The Huskers never trailed and cruised to an 87-64 win. The Huskers will face Maryland on Wednesday. Of note our audience, the under four-minute media timeout featured a montage of memes, many of which are previous winners. Thanks to Husker Hoops Central for sharing the video!

Nebrasketball Meme Army Meme of the Game

“You Just Got Pyrce Creamed” - @HuskerGI

Runner-up

“Are you not entertained?” - @jorster

Honorable Mention

“Full Mast > Full Mask” - @Stibbs

Full Mast > full mask pic.twitter.com/8QIsHLylhy — Michael C. Stibbs (@Stibbs) February 21, 2026

Honorable Mention

“Pope Leo Curtis XIV” - @ReidStagemeyer

All Hail Iceland pic.twitter.com/b4yp6AwWhL — Reid Stagemeyer (@ReidStagemeyer) February 21, 2026

Honorable Mention

“WE ARE” - @benryananderson

Honorable Mention

“Alex Tousignant’s Gatorade bar” - @rilenboch_87

Honorable Mention

“You just lost in front of Jake Muhleisen” - @huskerfan4life9

Honorable Mention

“Rienk Mast iced your chances” - @Subtl3tie

Honorable Mention

“Big Screen Jared” - @JaredGarciaClub

Congratulations to all our winners!