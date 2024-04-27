WATCH: Matt Rhule, Players Meet with Media after Spring Game
After the White team beat the Red 25-21, coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media.
Those speaking included Rhule, Jacory Barney Jr., Dylan Raiola, Thomas Fidone, Mikai Gbayor, Heinrich Haarberg, Danny Kaelin, Sua Lefotu, Jaylen Lloyd, Teddy Prochazka, and Javin Wright. Their appearances can be found linked below.
Head coach Matt Rhule
Dylan Raiola
Thomas Fidone
Heinrich Haarberg
Danny Kaelin
Sua Lefotu
Jaylen Lloyd
Teddy Prochazka
Javin Wright
Jacory Barney Jr.
Mikai Gbayor
