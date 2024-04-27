All Huskers

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Players Meet with Media after Spring Game

Kaleb Henry

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

After the White team beat the Red 25-21, coach Matt Rhule and several players met with the media.

Those speaking included Rhule, Jacory Barney Jr., Dylan Raiola, Thomas Fidone, Mikai Gbayor, Heinrich Haarberg, Danny Kaelin, Sua Lefotu, Jaylen Lloyd, Teddy Prochazka, and Javin Wright. Their appearances can be found linked below.

Head coach Matt Rhule

Dylan Raiola

Thomas Fidone

Heinrich Haarberg

Danny Kaelin

Sua Lefotu

Jaylen Lloyd

Teddy Prochazka

Javin Wright

Jacory Barney Jr.

Mikai Gbayor

