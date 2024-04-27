White Tops Red 25-21 in Annual Husker Spring Game
More than 60,000 were on hand Saturday for Nebraska football's annual Red-White Spring Game.
Well, with the offensive lineman and specialists in gray and the quarterbacks in green, which team guys played for mattered less than the reps they got in front of the Husker faithful. After all, the offensive lineman, specialists, and QBs technically played for both teams as they rotated possessions.
Among those getting valuable reps, Dylan Raiola made a solid first impression inside of Memorial Stadium. The true freshman finished 16-for-22 through the air, for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Raiola played just one possession in the second half.
Heinrich Haarberg, clearly having made strides in the offseason under new quarterback's coach Glenn Thomas, was 8-for-13 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Haarberg added a 17-yard run as well.
The other freshman quarterback, Daniel Kaelin, was third to take reps. Kaelin finished 9-for-16 through the air for 91 yards.
Elsewhere on offense, Jacory Barney Jr., Janiran Bonner, and Jaylen Lloyd all impressed with touchdown receptions. Lloyd finished with the high total for receiving yards, utilizing his 64 yard TD to finish with 97 yards.
Transfer running back Dante Dowdell racked up 76 yards on seven carries, including a pair of touchdowns.
Special teams was touch-and-go, with Barney Jr. posting a 78-yard kickoff return but also muffing a kickoff and returning it out to just the six yard line. Brian Buschini had a 46-yard punt but Jacob Hohl followed that with a 31-yard shank. And Tristan Alvano drilled a 40-yard field goal, only after missing from 32 and 43 in the first half.