2025 Nebraska Football Redshirt Tracker: The Final Update
This is an unofficial tabulation of games Nebraska players have appeared in during the 2025 football season.
NCAA rules allow a player to maintain his redshirt season of eligibility if he plays in no more than four regular-season games. Bowl games, conference championships and playoff games do not count against a player’s four games.
At the start of the 2025 season, 36 of Nebraska’s 125 players had not utilized their redshirt season.
Nebraska used 63 players against Iowa, tied with the Minnesota game for the most in conference play. As expected, there was no change to the redshirt status of the two players who had been holding at four games (linebackers Willis McGahee IV and Pierce Mooberry). They – like the rest of the roster - can play in the bowl game without impacting their eligibility.
Thirty-seven Huskers appeared in every game in 2025. Just three - Cortez Mills Jr., Isaiah Mozee and Kade Pietrzak – were true freshmen.
No longer eligible to redshirt in 2025
(Players who have participated in five or more games in 2025.)
- TJ Lateef
- Dawson Merritt
- Cortez Mills
- Isaiah Mozee
- Kade Pietrzak
- Archie Wilson
- Jacory Barney Jr. (sophomore)
- Keona Davis (sophomore)
- Carter Nelson (sophomore)
- Dylan Raiola (sophomore)
- Vincent Shavers Jr. (sophomore)
- Jamir Conn (junior)
- Cameron Lenhardt (junior)
- Andrew Marshall (junior)
- Kevin Gallic (senior)
- Dane Key (senior)
- Dasan McCullough (senior)
- DeShon Singleton (senior)
Played, but will redshirt in 2025
(Players who have appeared in four or fewer games in 2025. Even if they play in the bowl game, they will redshirt.)
- Pierce Mooberry, 4 games played
- Willis McGahee IV (sophomore), 4
- Conor Booth, 3
- Caden VerMaas, 3
- Bryson Webber, 3
- Jackson Carpenter, 2
- Shawn Hammerbeck, 2
- Christian Jones, 2
- Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres, 2
- Tanner Terch, 2
- Mario Buford (sophomore), 2
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (senior), 2
- Jeremiah Jones, 1
Have not played - will redshirt
(Players who have yet to appear in a game. With just the bowl game remaining, they will utilize their redshirt season in 2025.)
- Julian (Juju) Marks
- Jamarion Parker
- Malcolm Simpson
- Brian Tapu
- Tyson Terry
Previously redshirted
(Players who entered the season having already redshirted at Nebraska or elsewhere.)
Redshirt Freshmen
- Rowdy Bauer
- Caleb Benning
- Grant Brix
- Quinn Clark
- Landen Davidson
- Marcos Davila
- Izaac Dickey
- Thomas D'Onofrio
- Ethan Duda
- Nolan Fennessy
- Roger Gradney
- Rex Guthrie
- David Hoffken
- Eric Ingwerson
- Donovan Jones
- Danny King
- Kamdyn Koch
- Ashton Murphy
- Mekhi Nelson
- Williams Nwaneri
- Jordan Ochoa
- Preston Okafor
- Jake Peters
- Kahmir Prescott
- Braylen Prude
- Gibson Pyle
- Amare Sanders
- Connor Schutt
- DJ Singleton Jr.
- Keelan Smith
- Bode Soukup
- Larry Tarver Jr.
- Preston Taumua
- Trent Uhlir
- Derek Wacker
Sophomores
- Tristan Alvano
- Demitrius Bell
- Jacob Bower
- Jacob Brandl
- Jeremiah Charles
- Conor Connealy
- Kyle Cunanan
- Cayden Echternach
- Mason Goldman
- Gunnar Gottula
- Blye Hill
- John Hohl
- Nyziah Hunter
- Kwinten Ives
- Brock Knutson
- Sua Lefotu
- Jason Maciejczak
- Mac Markway
- Hayes Miller
- Gabe Moore
- Maverick Noonan
- Justyn Rhett
- Dylan Rogers
- Sam Sledge
- Rahmir Stewart
- Brice Turner
- Riley Van Poppel
- Kenneth Williams
Juniors
- Janiran Bonner
- Justin Evans
- Vincent Genatone
- Jaylen George
- Emmett Johnson
- Tyler Knaak
- Luke Lindenmeyer
- Luke Longval
- Roman Mangini
- Dylan Parrott
- Elijah Pritchett
- Gage Stenger
Seniors
- Michael Booker III
- Derek Branch
- Marques Buford Jr.
- Turner Corcoran
- Aidan Flege
- Jalyn Gramstad
- Heinrich Haarberg
- Elijah Jeudy
- Henry Lutovsky
- Teddy Prochazka
- Rocco Spindler
- Marques Watson-Trent
- Ceyair Wright
- Javin Wright
Sources: Starters and participation report sections of the official game stats, and player bios from Huskers.com.
