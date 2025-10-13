2025 Nebraska Football Redshirt Tracker: Game 6 Update
This is an unofficial tabulation of games Nebraska players have appeared in during the 2025 season.
NCAA rules allow a player to maintain his redshirt season of eligibility if he plays in no more than four regular-season games. Bowl games, conference championships and playoff games do not count against a player's four games.
At the start of the 2025 season, 36 of Nebraska's 125 players had not utilized their redshirt season.
Nebraska used 60 players against Maryland. Sophomore linebacker Willis McGahee IV did not travel to Maryland. On Monday, Matt Rhule said McGahee plans to redshirt. It is unclear whether true freshman linebacker Pierce Mooberry will join him. Punter Archie Wilson joined the list of players who have surpassed the four-game threshold, meaning they will no longer be able to redshirt this season.
No longer eligible to redshirt in 2025
(Players who have participated in at least five games in 2025)
- Dawson Merritt
- Cortez Mills
- Isaiah Mozee
- Kade Pietrzak
- Archie Wilson
- Jacory Barney Jr. (sophomore)
- Keona Davis (sophomore)
- Carter Nelson (sophomore)
- Dylan Raiola (sophomore)
- Vincent Shavers Jr. (sophomore)
- Jamir Conn (junior)
- Cameron Lenhardt (junior)
- Andrew Marshall (junior)
- Kevin Gallic (senior)
- Dane Key (senior)
- Dasan McCullough (senior)
- DeShon Singleton (senior)
Appeared in four games
(Players who will not be able to redshirt in 2025 if they appear in another regular-season game)
- Pierce Mooberry
- Willis McGahee IV (sophomore)
Appeared in three games
(Players who can play in one more regular-season game and maintain their redshirt)
- (none)
Appeared in two games
(Players who can play in two more regular-season games and maintain their redshirt)
- Conor Booth
- Jackson Carpenter
- Shawn Hammerbeck
- Chran Jones
- Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres
- TJ Lateef
- Tanner Terch
- Caden VerMaas
- Bryson Webber
- Mario Buford (sophomore)
- Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (senior)
Appeared in one game
(Players who can play in three more regular-season games and maintain their redshirt)
- Jeremiah Jones
Have not played
(Players who have yet to appear in a game. They can play in up to four-regular season games and maintain their redshirt)
- Julian (Juju) Marks
- Jamarion Parker
- Malcolm Simpson
- Brian Tapu
- Tyson Terry
Previously redshirted
(Players who entered the season having already redshirted at Nebraska or elsewhere)
Redshirt Freshmen
- Rowdy Bauer
- Caleb Benning
- Grant Brix
- Quinn Clark
- Landen Davidson
- Marcos Davila
- Izaac Dickey
- Thomas D'Onofrio
- Ethan Duda
- Nolan Fennessy
- Roger Gradney
- Rex Guthrie
- David Hoffken
- Eric Ingwerson
- Donovan Jones
- Danny King
- Kamdyn Koch
- Ashton Murphy
- Mekhi Nelson
- Williams Nwaneri
- Jordan Ochoa
- Preston Okafor
- Jake Peters
- Kahmir Prescott
- Braylen Prude
- Gibson Pyle
- Amare Sanders
- Connor Schutt
- DJ Singleton Jr.
- Keelan Smith
- Bode Soukup
- Larry Tarver Jr.
- Preston Taumua
- Trent Uhlir
- Derek Wacker
Sophomores
- Tristan Alvano
- Demitrius Bell
- Jacob Bower
- Jacob Brandl
- Jeremiah Charles
- Conor Connealy
- Kyle Cunanan
- Cayden Echternach
- Mason Goldman
- Gunnar Gottula
- Blye Hill
- John Hohl
- Nyziah Hunter
- Kwinten Ives
- Brock Knutson
- Sua Lefotu
- Jason Maciejczak
- Mac Markway
- Hayes Miller
- Gabe Moore
- Maverick Noonan
- Justyn Rhett
- Dylan Rogers
- Sam Sledge
- Rahmir Stewart
- Brice Turner
- Riley Van Poppel
- Kenneth Williams
Juniors
- Janiran Bonner
- Justin Evans
- Vincent Genatone
- Jaylen George
- Emmett Johnson
- Tyler Knaak
- Luke Lindenmeyer
- Luke Longval
- Roman Mangini
- Dylan Parrott
- Elijah Pritchett
- Gage Stenger
Seniors
- Michael Booker III
- Derek Branch
- Marques Buford Jr.
- Turner Corcoran
- Aidan Flege
- Jalyn Gramstad
- Heinrich Haarberg
- Elijah Jeudy
- Henry Lutovsky
- Teddy Prochazka
- Rocco Spindler
- Marques Watson-Trent
- Ceyair Wright
- Javin Wright
Sources: Starters and participation report sections of the official game stats, and player bios from Huskers.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.