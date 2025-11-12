Ahman Green on Nebraska's Emmett Johnson, TJ Lateef and Run Defense
Don't miss Adam Carriker’s exclusive Interview with Nebraska football legend Ahman Green. Ahman speaks candidly on running back Emmett Johnson bursting onto the national scene. Then Ahman goes into quarterback TJ Lateef’s strengths and play so far. Adam also loves his perspective on Nebraska’s struggles to stop the run defensively. Husker football fans will love what Green shares about head coach Matt Rhule and more on the Carriker Chronicles!
Ahman Green dives into detail why Emmett Johnson is so hard to tackle, how he’s evolved as a running back, why he’s able to be so successful when it comes to running with the ball and also catching the ball out of the backfield. Emmett has done multiple things this year when it comes to receiving as well as rushing with the football that no other back in the entire country has done and frankly a lot of Nebraska running backs haven’t done since Ameer Abdullah in 2014.
Just a reminder, Ameer Abdullah was a Doak Walker Award finalist as well. Emmett Johnson has more rushing touchdowns than any Nebraska back has had since Ameer in 2014 and also more rushing yards than any Nebraska running back has had in a decade since 2014. He’s also the only running back in the country with at least 10 rushing touchdowns as well as three receiving touchdowns.
Ahman details watching Emmett as a younger player versus now. Ahman talks about how offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen has evolved throughout the season when it comes to his play calling and the impact that that has had on Nebraska’s offense as a whole. Specifically, on the impact that it had for TJ Lateef and his first start of his career UCLA. Ahman breaks down why TJ is able to be so successful, what his strengths are, what he needs to improve on and what Husker fans can anticipate going forward from Lateef as well.
Ahman compares TJ Lateef to Dylan Raiola and some of the things that they both bring to the table as players comparatively speaking.
Then Adam Carriker asked him for his unique perspective on stopping the run and what some of the biggest challenges were when Ahman was a running back at Nebraska and with the Green Bay Packers that he would face against very good run defenses. Nebraska’s run defense has been leaky at times this year and Ahman shares unique insight on how the Huskers and the Blackshirt defense can shore up their run defense the last three games of the season.
