Let's Have an Honest Conversation About Nebraska Football
Adam Carriker speaks off the cuff/Gut Reaction style about Nebraska, Matt Rhule, Emmett Johnson, TJ Lateef & Husker football in this unique episode of the Carriker Chronicles. Carriker always prepares a lot, but he doesn’t use many notes in this raw and candid show! Nebraska football has to get better and do so very soon.
Big Ten football & college football fans…Let’s talk Huskers & about what’s happened! Adam Carriker does a position by position analysis of what’s taken place so far this year. What does he see between Dylan Raiola and TJ Lateef at quarterback? What does Adam see when it comes to Lateef playing versus Iowa, and what may happen during the off-season, also who may be being overlooked in that quarterback room right now?
When it comes to the running back, Adam points out absolutely amazing stats about Emmett Johnson. One is good and one is also concerning for Nebraska as a team. It also must be addressed at some point who is the true backup as well.
The wide receivers have done something this year that Adam couldn’t be more happy about, but that being said, they also need to improve in a drastic area as well, and Carriker addresses that too. Why does Adam feel the tight ends have been under-utilized when it comes to not only Luke Lindenmeyer, but Henrich Haarberg as well? Tune in to hear Adam‘s thoughts on this specifically!
Has Nebraska been playing six-on-11 football this year at times when it comes to the offensive line? Maybe that’s a bit unfair, but it is pretty obvious that Dana Holgorsen has completely changed how he calls games due to what he believes the offensive line's limitations are.
Let’s also chat about the defensive line and why, while nobody knew for sure what was gonna happen up front defensively this year, Adam Carriker mentioned that some of this may have been a little easy to predict -- even easier than Husker fans may have liked to admit.
The second level of the defense has had some ups and downs. Let’s chat about that and what the future looks like there as well! The defensive secondary has been elite, or has it? And finally, Adam points out some absolutely amazing statistics about Nebraska special teams. Also, what has been the one thing that’s been a little bit underwhelming to this point?
Adam gives us summation of Matt Rhule’s approach to rebuilding Nebraska football, and he compares it to Curt Cignetti, Deion Sanders and other college coaches as well. Why does Matt Rhule not mind taking a couple of steps backward in order to go forward? And the ultimate question, will Nebraska ultimately take those big steps forward that Matt Rhule is hoping for?! This is a can’t-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles!
Go Big Red and always remember to Throw The Bones!
