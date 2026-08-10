Carriker Chronicles: Let's Talk Matt Rhule, Nebraska's Season and a Mobile Quarterback

Matt Rhule and his players know it's a big college football season, and there are some big doubts. What's new for the Huskers, what's improved, what's not and what can Anthony Colandrea do? Let's light this candle!



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Synopsis

Adam Carriker and the Carriker Chronicles have finally returned, marking the time to officially start talking about Nebraska football again.

Adam took some time away for his family and did some national interviews, but now he's back and better than ever, ready to discuss the Huskers’ season. As this year is an important one for Matt Rhule, Adam has plenty to talk about.

Expectations have grown, and patience is thinner than it was a few years ago. It’s time for the Huskers to start really progressing in their play on the field.

Adam begins by revealing where Matt Rhule is ranked among Big Ten coaches, as well as the fact that Ruhle is making some serious money. When you’re making money like you’re one of the top coaches in college football, expectations follow. Nebraska doesn't need to become a national championship team in just one day, but some obvious improvement needs to happen.

But what does that improvement look like?



Will eight wins be enough? Does Nebraska need to beat a nationally ranked team? Do blowout losses finally need to end? What are the consequences if the Huskers are .500 when November comes?

Adam breaks it all down and looks at what different win totals would actually mean. Seven wins might keep everyone from completely losing it. Eight would at least be noticeable progress. Nine would ignite real excitement and faith in Nebraska football.

Anthony Colandrea at practice Sunday. | Nebraska Athletics via X

The schedule takes up a large part of the discussion. In Adam’s preseason look, he talks about who Nebraska is going to play, ESPN’s win probabilities, and where the Huskers stand compared with the rest of the Big Ten.

Adam also dives deep into the talent across the conference, such as how many four- and five-star players certain programs have on their rosters. Recruiting rankings don’t mean everything, but talent is still important, especially when you’re trying to work your way up in the Big Ten.

Then there’s the discussion about the Huskers' new quarterback, Anthony Colandrea.



Adam addresses the good and bad that comes with Colandrea’s play. He’s got determination and mobility. He's also able to bounce back with plays when everything goes haywire. That will give Nebraska something different at quarterback, but there are also certain things that need to be cleaned up.



Hit the play button above, and let’s talk Matt Rhule, the Huskers’ season, the quarterback circumstances, and what Nebraska fans can and should expect this fall.

Program order

0:00 – Intro

2:00 – CBS Ranks Big Ten Coaches: Matt Rhule at No. 11

5:00 – Matt Rhule Making $13.5 Million This Year

6:04 – Preseason Look at the Huskers’ Football Schedule

8:00 – In-Depth Look at the Team

13:37 – Fan Expectations: What Are We Looking for This Season?

14:15 – Would 8 Wins Show Noticeable Progress?

14:56 – No More Blowout Losses

15:30 – Nebraska Needs to Beat a Ranked Team

17:30 – Getting to .500 by November

19:30 – Would 7 Wins Keep Everyone’s Head From Exploding?

19:50 – Would 9 Wins Bring the Excitement Back to Husker Football?

20:50 – Progress So Obvious You Can’t Help but Notice

21:49 – ESPN Win Probability

22:40 – Big Ten Preseason Polls

23:00 – Which Schools Have the Most 4- and 5-Star Players?

25:12 – Anthony Colandrea: The Positives, Negatives & Moxie

28:00 – Colandrea’s Ability to Make Plays

29:04 – Fan Questions

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